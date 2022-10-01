Home » Investing » Got $2,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

Got $2,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

Are you planning to buy the dip? These two top TSX growth stocks are trading near their 52-week lows. Moreover, their valuations are at a multi-year low.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.

Source: Getty Images

Thanks to the high inflation, rising interest rates, and the fear of a recession, it doesn’t take a lot of money to invest in top TSX stocks. As investors turned risk averse, several growth stocks are trading near their 52-week lows. This decline presents a buying opportunity for investors with a five- to 10-year view. 

So, if you’ve got $2,000 and the patience to stay invested for the long term, I recommend Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stocks at current levels. These two TSX stocks are trading near their 52-week lows and have a higher chance of bouncing back strongly, as the economic environment improves. 

Shopify  

Shopify’s growth has slowed, which has weighed significantly on its stock price. Adding to the shareholders’ pain, the weak macro environment and strengthening of the U.S. dollar further remained a drag. Due to the recent downtrend, Shopify stock has lost over 82% of its value from the peak, and it is trading near its 52-week low of $37.49. The slump in this tech stock creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors. 

While the tough macro environment and its impact on consumer spending could continue to hurt Shopify, it faces easier year-over-year comparisons, which will bring some respite. Meanwhile, for the long term, its aggressive investments in strengthening its fulfillment and POS (point of sale) and Deliverr acquisition will accelerate top-line growth and drive its merchant base. 

Despite the slowdown, Shopify’s revenue has a three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 53%. The growth is expected to reaccelerate, as the macro situation improves. Further, the increased uptake of its Payments, Capital, and Markets offerings will drive its merchant solutions revenue. Meanwhile, growth in the number of merchants joining its platform and an increase in its number of retail locations using its POS offering supports its monthly recurring revenues. Also, geographic expansion and partnerships with social media companies bode well for growth. 

Shopify stock is trading a forward EV/sales (enterprise value-to-sales) multiple of 5.1, which is at a five-year low, thus providing an excellent opportunity for buying near the current price levels.

Nuvei

A short report from Spruce Point, weak global economic conditions, volatility in cryptocurrencies, and currency headwinds dragged Nuvei stock lower, which fell over 78% from its 52-week high. While Nuvei faces headwinds, its business continues to grow at a decent pace, reflected through a 44% increase in its total volume in the second quarter. Further, e-commerce represented about 87% of its total volume. 

What stands out is that Nuvei’s management reiterated its medium-term outlook. It expects to grow its volume and revenue at an average annualized rate of over 30%, which is encouraging. 

Nuvei’s growing customer base, the addition of new alternative payment methods, and geographical expansion augur well for its growth. Meanwhile, selective acquisitions will further accelerate its growth rate. Additionally, its ability to generate strong free cash flows, share buybacks, and flexibility to repay debt early are positives. 

While Nuvei’s business remains strong, its stock is trading at a forward EV/sales multiple of 4.1, which is at an all-time low, providing a solid entry point at current price levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) hasn't hit these lows in years. So is it a great time to buy the dip, or…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got cash on the sidelines that you're looking to put to work, here are three cheap stocks that…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Down 60%: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has slipped over 60% as short-term headwinds hurt its revenue. But a long-term view of the stock…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Become Multi-Baggers

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down TSX stocks have the potential to deliver multi-fold returns over the next decade.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could generate five-fold returns by the time you retire? Here are four top picks!

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Down Nearly 80%, This 1 No-Brainer Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Amid a Market Crash

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a no-brainer Canadian growth stock that you can buy now to hold for the next decade to expect outstanding…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock Stage a Comeback in Q4 of 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is among the worst performing stocks on the TSX in 2022. But it's also trading at its lowest multiple…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Time to Load Up on Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for long-term investors to load up on Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock or sit this one out?

Read more »