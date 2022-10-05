Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy This Week

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy This Week

Are you struggling to find stocks to add to your portfolio this week? Here are my three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market has been very difficult to gauge for most of this year. Stocks have trended downwards, but investors have also experienced many short bursts of upwards trading. This volatility is causing some investors to stay on the sidelines, waiting for the days when the market trades upwards in a reliable fashion. However, doing so could mean missing out on a lot of gains. In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks I’d buy this week.

One of my favourite mid-cap stocks

As a growth investor, I always look for opportunities to buy shares at attractive prices. The current market conditions have been excellent for that. That’s why I would consider buying shares of Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) this week. This company acquires vertical market software businesses. It differentiates itself by focusing on the highly fragmented European tech industry.

Topicus was thrust into the spotlight last year when it was spun out from Constellation Software. For many investors, including me, those close ties to its former parent company were very intriguing. By now, Topicus has managed to create a name for itself that doesn’t rely on its ties to Constellation Software. In 2022, the company has acquired more than 20 businesses. This suggests that it’s following an aggressive growth strategy, and one that will hopefully pay off in the long run.

A reliable blue-chip stock

Although I tend to invest in growth stocks, I still find certain blue-chip stocks to be very attractive. These are stocks that lead their respective industries. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is an excellent example of a blue-chip stock that I’m interested in. This is the largest Canadian railway company. Its track network runs about 33,000 km of rail.

I’m interested in Canadian National because of its strong dividend. This is one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to hold a dividend-growth streak of 26 years or longer. In addition, its dividend has grown at a fast rate in recent years. In fact, over the past five years, Canadian National’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12%. That easily helps investors keep ahead of inflation.

This is a great dividend stock

Finally, I would consider buying shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS) this week. Known for being an excellent dividend stock, this utility company holds one of the longest active dividend-growth streaks in Canada. In fact, only one company can boast a dividend-growth streak longer than Fortis’s 48 years. The company estimates that it’ll be able to continue growing its dividend at a CAGR of 6% through to at least 2025.

Fortis is also an excellent company to consider buying today because of its low volatility. It has a five-year beta of 0.15. For context, a beta of one means that a stock is as volatile as the broader market. This means that Fortis could provide some much-needed stability to an investor’s portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and FORTIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three oversold stocks aren't just great right now for high passive income, but provide exposure to high-growth industries.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

3 Stocks to Hold in Your TFSA for Easy Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Telco stocks like BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) offer high dividend income -- especially when held in a TFSA!

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

Why Shawcor (TSX:SCL) Stock Jumped 9% in September

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) stock has rallied off big gains after announcing that big changes may be ahead over the next…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Bank Stocks

Retire Young: How to Turn a TFSA or RRSP Into $1 Million

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can turn your TSFA or RRSP into $1 million or more to plan your early retirement.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Stocks Jump: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks have started to recover in recent weeks, showing there might be signs that now is the time to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Invest $30,000 to Earn $500,000 + $7,800 in Tax-Free Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Make the power of compounding work for you and turn a $30,000 investment into $500,000 in the next 20 years.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock and Other Tech Stocks Jumped on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and others started climbing on Oct. 4, but will the rise continue or fall back?

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

TSX tech stocks have been trampled in 2022. Yet, here are two top stocks on my buy-list that could have…

Read more »