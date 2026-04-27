Thomson Reuters has quietly doubled its financials since 2019. With AI tailwinds, a fortress balance sheet, and 9% legal growth, this Canadian stock looks built to last.

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

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With roughly $10 billion in capital capacity, a 0.3 to 0.4 times leverage ratio, and a 10% annual dividend increase streak, Thomson Reuters is one of the most disciplined compounders on the TSX.

The company's AI strategy targets fiduciary-grade professionals, a market with high switching costs, deep data moats, and a structural talent shortage working in its favor.

Thomson Reuters has nearly doubled its key financial metrics since 2019, growing free cash flow from $1.1 billion to a guided $2.1 billion in 2026.

If I could put every dollar I have into a single stock and leave it alone for the next decade, it would be Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI).

This Toronto-based content and technology company is not flashy and does not trade on hype. But it sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, professional services, and irreplaceable data.

Valued at a market cap of $57 billion, this large-cap Canadian stock is down 56% from all-time highs.

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Is this TSX tech stock a good buy?

Most Canadians still think of Thomson Reuters as a news wire and legal database business.

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However, over the past six years, CEO Steve Hasker and outgoing CFO Mike Eastwood have transformed the company into something much more valuable.

In 2019, total organic revenue growth was 4%, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins sat at 31.5%.

For 2026, the company is guiding to 7.5% to 8% total organic growth, nearly 9.5% for its three core segments, and EBITDA margins exceeding 40%.

Free cash flow could almost double from US$1.1 billion in 2019 to US$2.1 billion in 2026.

The Canadian stock has an AI moat

Thomson Reuters has a widening AI moat.

TRI’s legal AI product, CoCounsel, has crossed one million users.

Its Westlaw Advantage product, launched in August 2025, is performing well above expectations.

And a brand new version of CoCounsel, currently in alpha with a couple of hundred customers, moves into beta on April 20 and is set for general release in the summer of 2026.

Thomson Reuters aims to target fiduciary-grade professionals, including lawyers, taxmen, and auditors, thereby narrowing the competitive field significantly.

Hasker outlined four specific advantages the company brings to that market.

The first is its massive proprietary data repositories that competitors are unable to replicate.

The second is 4,500 trained domain experts who validate AI outputs before they reach customers.

The third is an ironclad data privacy guarantee, meaning client inputs never become part of AI training data.

The fourth is round-the-clock expert support that no startup can match at scale.

“AI cannot be trusted to check AI,” Hasker noted at the conference. This statement explains why Thomson Reuters occupies a durable competitive position that general-purpose AI models cannot easily threaten.

A growing dividend payout

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend 10% annually for five straight years. In fact, the TSX dividend stock has raised its annual payout from US$1.01 per share in 2006 to US$2.62 per share in 2026, indicating a yield of 2.7%.

It recently executed a US$1.2 billion share buyback and still has ample firepower for strategic acquisitions in segments such as indirect tax, electronic invoicing, and fraud and compliance, all of which Hasker identified as double-digit growth opportunities.

The Tax, Audit, and Accounting Professionals segment is guiding to 11%–13% organic growth for 2026. A labour shortage in the profession is creating tailwinds, as firms lean harder on Thomson Reuters products to do more work with fewer people.

The Foolish takeaway

Thomson Reuters is a compounding machine with a defensible AI strategy, a growing dividend, and a balance sheet that gives management real options.

Analysts tracking the Canadian dividend stock forecast free cash flow to expand from US$1.95 billion in 2025 to US$2.87 billion in 2029.

If TRI stock is priced at 25 times forward FCF, which is below its 10-year average of 37 times, it could surge over 70% within the next three years. If we account for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 80%.