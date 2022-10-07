Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

TFSA investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving new Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at undervalued prices to start a self-directed personal pension. One popular strategy for building retirement wealth involves owning great dividend stocks and using the distributions to buy new shares.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is currently Canada’s third-largest bank with a market capitalization of $81 billion. The stock trades near $120 per share at the time of writing compared to a 2022 high above $154.

Bank of Montreal paid its first dividend in 1829, and investors have picked up a share of the profits every year since. This is a great track record and ongoing dividend growth is expected in the coming years. The board raised the dividend in late 2021 and increased the payout by another 4.5% when the bank reported the fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2022 earnings.

Bank of Montreal is betting big on the U.S. economy. The company is buying Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion in a deal that will add more than 500 branches to the existing American business and give Bank of Montreal a strong position in California.

Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 4.5% dividend yield.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) gets most of its revenue from mobile and internet subscription services that businesses and households need regardless of the state of the economy. This should make Telus a good stock to buy and hold through a recession.

Telus typically raises its dividend twice annually and is targeting average increases of 7-10% per year over the medium term. The company ramped up its capital program in the past few years to accelerate its copper-to-fibre transition. This should be completed in 2023 and more cash is expected to be available for distributions in the coming years.

Telus stock trades near $27 at the time of writing compared to $34 in April. The company generated strong Q2 2022 results, and investors should see good numbers for full-year 2022 and 2023. As such, the stock looks oversold right now for a buy-and-hold portfolio. Investors can currently secure a 5% dividend yield.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) raised its dividend in each the past 22 years and hiked the payout by 29% for 2022. In addition, CNRL is paying out bonus dividends based on the amount of excess cash it has on hand at the end of each quarter. The current quarterly base dividend is $0.75 per share. Investors received a $1.50 per share bonus for the Q2 2022 results.

Canadian Natural Resources owns oil and natural gas production facilities that span the hydrocarbon spectrum. The company efficiently moves capital around the assets to take advantage of changes in commodity prices. This is one reason it has been so successful in being able to raise dividends during the cycles of the energy sector.

Oil and natural gas demand are expected to remain strong for decades and prices should stay high for the next few years.

CNQ stock trades near $75 per share at the time of writing compared to a high of $88 in June. Investors can currently get a 4% yield from the base dividend.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for a retirement fund

Bank of Montreal, Telus, and CNRL all pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA retirement portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Investing

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX dividend stock with strong growth and excellent dividends in 2022 is a must-buy to create TFSA passive income…

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, cheaper valuation, and high dividend yield, I'm bullish on AQN despite rising interest rates.

Read more »

man slides
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can’t Go Wrong With

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some options to get rich in the stock market? Here are five long-term picks you can't…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you have $400 handy to purchase some income stocks? Here are some of the smartest TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Fell as Much as 14% in September 

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock fell 14% in September. Is it the cooling of the global energy crisis or silence before…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% to Buy Now

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify are down as much as 75%. Should these stocks be avoided or is now a good…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

3 Stocks I’m Buying Till I’m Blue in the Face

| Jed Lloren

Are you unsure of which stocks you should add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’m buying till I’m…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Warren Buffett says to be greedy in a fearful market. Invest in stocks with stable earnings and a competitive advantage…

Read more »