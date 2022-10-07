Home » Investing » 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock

5 Things to Know About BCE Stock

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) is a staple of Canadians’ portfolios, but there is so much that most investors don’t know.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of the most popular dividend stocks in Canada. According to TD Waterhouse, it is the eighth most owned stock on their platform, right behind Apple. Investors may have good reasons for holding BCE, too. The Canadian telecommunications sector is a notoriously well-protected industry, so much so that some say it gains at the expense of the consumer. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has put so many regulations on telecoms that it’s very difficult for foreign firms to enter the space. The result is a handful of telecom players that don’t have to worry about too much competition.

The idea of betting on telco monopolies may not be romantic, but there’s no denying that it produces big dividends. BCE has a 6.13% dividend yield, which means that you get $6,130 per year in dividend income on a $100,000 position. On top of that, BCE has grown its dividend by 5.4% per year over the last four years. If this dividend income intrigues you, read on, because I’ll be sharing five things you need to know about BCE stock before you invest in it.

BCE is not just a telco

Most people think of BCE as a telco, but it’s also a media company. It owns CTV Globemedia, the CTV Television Network, and 15% of the Globe and Mail. Advertising revenue from media properties can be unstable, but these businesses add some operational diversification into BCE’s mix.

BCE is investing in 5G

Like most Canadian telcos, BCE is investing in 5G, a new data transfer standard that will make cellular downloads faster. Recently BCE said that its 5G network was on track to cover 70% of the population by the end of the year. Its network was rated “best in Canada” by Global Wireless Solutions.

BCE is relatively free from controversy

Canadian telecoms can be controversial. Earlier this year, Rogers stock dipped after it suffered a massive outage that knocked out customers’ services. Telus has taken heat for doing business with the controversial Chinese equipment maker Huawei. BCE avoided both of those controversies, keeping its brand largely intact.

You might be using BCE without realizing it

If your cell phone is on a “Virgin Mobile” plan, you might be surprised to learn that you’re actually doing business with BCE. Virgin Plus is wholly owned by BCE, and all Virgin cell phones in Canada operate on Bell Infrastructure.

BCE was almost taken private

A final thing to note about BCE is that it was almost taken private once. In 2007, a deal was in the works for BCE to be acquired by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. The deal would have Ontario Teachers owning 52% of BCE, and various private companies owning the rest. Ultimately, the deal to take BCE private fell through, but the Teachers’ Pension Plan did scoop up a big stake in the company. This fact is relevant to investors, because it shows that BCE has many eager institutional buyers, who may offer to buy it out at a premium price at some point in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV, and TELUS CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in October 2022

| Kay Ng

Embrace the volatility and stay the course in long-term wealth creation! Here are a few top TSX stocks you can…

Read more »

Pills pharma
Investing

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Jamieson (TSX:JWEL) Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should be excited about Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) stock ahead of its next earnings report.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Signs of an economic slowdown could continue to keep the main TSX index volatile today.

Read more »

online shopping
Investing

2 Top TSX Retail Stocks to Buy in October

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

My two top TSX retail stocks to buy in October are Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income: Hold This Canadian Dividend Growth Stock Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Passive income seeking investors can now buy shares of dividend-paying blue-chip companies at a discount, such as Brookfield Infrastructure.

Read more »

Modern buildings in business district
Bank Stocks

TD and CIBC Stock: 2 Top Banks to Buy for Big Yields

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock is a dividend juggernaut that's a must-buy for its cheap yield.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks That Could Soar if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

In choppy waters, two gold heavyweights look too good to pass up right now given their lowered entry points, dividend…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Renewable Energy or Uranium Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The world is shifting towards clean energy sources, creating investment opportunities in the renewables sector. What's a better bet: environmental…

Read more »