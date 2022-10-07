Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $3,849/Year + $320/Month in Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $3,849/Year + $320/Month in Passive Income

Investors with $50,000 to invest in their TFSA can churn out $320/month in passive income with stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has grown into one of the favoured registered accounts among Canadian investors since its inception in January 2009. This should come as no surprise, as the TFSA offers Canadian investors incredible flexibility and advantages for investing strategies that are growth or passive income oriented.

Today, I want to explore how we can generate strong passive income in our TFSA with a $50,000 investment. In this hypothetical, we are going to zero in on three income-yielding equities. However, investors should seek more diversification in pursuing income in their portfolios going forward. This article will serve as an example of how much passive income you can generate when targeting the right stocks. Let’s jump in!

Here’s a top energy stock that can deliver big passive income in your TFSA

Keyera (TSX:KEY) is the first dividend stock I’d look to snatch up in our TFSA in early October. This Calgary-based company is engaged in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. Its shares have climbed marginally in the year-to-date period.

This company posted its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 earnings on August 4. It delivered distributable cash flow (DCF) of $209 million or $0.94 per share — up from $148 million, or $0.67 per share, in the previous year. Meanwhile, cash flow from operating activities rose to $199 million compared to $112 million in Q2 2021.

Shares of Keyera closed at $28.69 on October 6. In our hypothetical, we can snatch up 550 shares of Keyera for a purchase price of $15,779.50. This stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share. That represents a tasty 6.6% yield. This investment means we can generate passive income of $88/month in our TFSA.

This REIT is one you can rely on in your TFSA in 2022 and beyond

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that features over 150 strategically located properties in communities across Canada. Shares of this REIT have dropped 19% in 2022 as of close on October 6. That has pushed this stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

The REIT closed at $25.72 on October 6. In our hypothetical, we can look to purchase 655 shares of SmartCentres REIT for a total price of $16,846.60. This REIT last paid out a monthly distribution of $0.154 per share, representing a very strong 7.1% yield. That means we can churn out monthly passive income of $100.87 in our TFSA going forward.

One more super dividend stock that offers huge passive income

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a Toronto-based mortgage investment company that provides shorter-duration structure financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. This TSX stock has plunged 20% in the year-to-date period. However, its shares have increased marginally over the past week.

Shares of Timbercreek closed at $7.63 on October 6. For our final purchase, we can snatch up 2,275 shares of this dividend stock for a total price of $17,358.25. Timbercreek currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, representing a monster 9% yield. This means that we will be able to make $131.95/month in passive income in our TFSA for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Bottom line

To conclude, our original $50,000 investment in a TFSA will enable us to generate $320.82 per month in passive income in our TFSA. That works out to an annual passive income of $3,849.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP and Smart REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Heavyweights With Bountiful Dividend Yields

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock seems too cheap to ignore after slipping into a correction.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $15,000 Into $247,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Here's how investors can use top dividend stocks to build retirement wealth.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jed Lloren

One of the most popular growth stocks in Canada, many investors are wondering where Shopify stock could be in five…

Read more »

Shopping for consumer goods
Investing

2 Top TSX Consumer Stocks to Buy in October

| Sneha Nahata

These consumer stocks are a must-have in your portfolio for stability, income, and consistent growth.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Investing

5 Things to Know About BCE Stock

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) is a staple of Canadians' portfolios, but there is so much that most investors don't know.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in October 2022

| Kay Ng

Embrace the volatility and stay the course in long-term wealth creation! Here are a few top TSX stocks you can…

Read more »

Pills pharma
Investing

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Jamieson (TSX:JWEL) Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should be excited about Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) stock ahead of its next earnings report.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

Signs of an economic slowdown could continue to keep the main TSX index volatile today.

Read more »