Home » Investing » Better Telecom Stock: Rogers vs. BCE

Better Telecom Stock: Rogers vs. BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) are among Canada’s favourite telco stocks.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
TELECOM TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to Canadian telecom stocks, Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are the undisputed heavyweights. With 10.6 million subscribers, Rogers is the biggest Telco in Canada, and BCE is right behind them with nine million. These two companies are household names in Canada. They’re both quality companies that pay dividends and tend to enrich their shareholders over time. Between the two of them, which is the better buy?

The case for Rogers

A case for Rogers can be built on the fact that its stock is pretty cheap. Based on its current stock price, RCI.B is trading at the following valuation ratios:

  • Price to earnings: 13.3
  • Price to sales: 1.72
  • Price to book value: 2.39 (“book value” means assets minus liabilities)

The same ratios for BCE are much higher:

  • Price to earnings: 16.8
  • Price to sales: 2.17
  • Price to book value: 2.65

So, Rogers is a cheaper stock than BCE. And it’s growing faster, too; over the last five years, RCI.B has grown its earnings at 10% per year, while BCE has grown its earnings at just 0.32%. So, this doesn’t appear to be a case where one stock is more expensive than another because it has more growth potential: the faster growing stock is cheaper.

Another thing worth mentioning about Rogers is that it has the biggest 5G network in Canada. 5G is a new cellular standard that makes cell data transfers faster. It’s thought to be a selling point for telcos that offer it because it gives their customers faster data connections. So far, Rogers 5G reaches 27 million Canadians, which is 71% of the population. BCE is slightly behind, claiming that its 5G network can reach 70% of Canadians.

The case for BCE

The case for BCE compared to Rogers is that it is dealing with fewer issues. This year alone, Rogers has found itself at the centre of a bitter family feud, a massive nation-wide outage, and the collapse of the Interac payment system (in Canada, Interac runs on Rogers infrastructure). All of these controversies added up to a tough year, which may be why RCI.B trades at a discount compared to BCE.

BCE has not been involved in as many controversies as Rogers over the years. Like most telcos, it does get some locals complaining about service quality, but that’s nothing major. The biggest controversy in BCE’s history was when it was about to go private, and a founding family member was going to get a bigger payout than other shareholders. That was controversial at the time, but nothing came of it.

It’s also worth noting that BCE has a much higher dividend yield than Rogers. BCE’s yield is 6.3%, while Rogers’s is only 3.9%. If you like cash flow, you’ll get more of it from BCE than Rogers. At least, you’ll get more of it in the first year: sometimes dividends change over time.

Foolish takeaway

BCE and Rogers are both among Canada’s most stable, dependable companies. Rogers has been embroiled in controversy and has gotten cheap as a result. BCE has a better image that gives it a richer valuation. An investor could do well with either one of these stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Investing

These 2 Stocks Have a Lot of Risk, But Their Upside Could Be Huge

| Daniel Da Costa

While the market thinks each of these two stocks has significant risk, they could also offer investors some considerable upside!

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why this Canadian growth stock has the potential to multiply your money if you buy it…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis and CN Rail Stocks Are Top Buys for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend-growth stocks have made some long-term investors rich.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) Stock Gained 13% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold and miner stocks could continue to trade weakly.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

2 Wide-Moat Stocks That Could Soar Post-Recession

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP) and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are two wide-moat stocks that may be hard to stop here.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirement if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can build a great portfolio for your dream retirement by investing in TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, it Would Be This

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to find TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? If I could only buy one TSX stock…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on Correction

| Sneha Nahata

The correction is a good opportunity for investors to pick up quality stocks, as their valuations are reasonable or at…

Read more »