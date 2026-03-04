The Best Canadian Energy Stock to Buy This Month

Motley Fool Premium
Let’s dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) deserves a look as a top Canadian energy stock investors should load up on today for the long term.

Chris MacDonald
Key Points
  • Suncor is leveraging record production, disciplined capital returns, and an integrated business model to provide strong fundamentals and resilience against market volatility, appealing to long-term investors focused on quality cash flows.
  • The company has significantly reduced net debt while increasing shareholder returns, offering a compelling dividend yield and growth potential, making it a top choice in the Canadian energy sector amidst rising oil prices.

Volatility has become the norm in energy markets, but investors still have a window to lock in high-quality cash flows at reasonable prices. For those willing to look beyond short-term noise, fundamentals matter more than ever.

Suncor (TSX:SU) is delivering exactly what fundamentals-focused investors should want.

Here’s why I think this is a stock investors need to hone in on, and it’s not just because of the dividend stock’s recent performance (see above).

What’s the bull case behind Suncor?

With record production, lower breakeven prices per barrel, and disciplined capital returns, Suncor is a top Canadian energy producer I think global investors are starting to catch onto. Impressively, this underlying business model is wrapped in an integrated model built to ride out commodity cycles.

Upstream production hit a record 828,000–875,000 barrels per day in 2024. Indeed, perhaps the more impressive factor is that refineries have continued running at or above 100% utilization, underscoring the resilience of its asset base. Suncor’s management team has guided to 810,000–840,000 barrels per day in 2025, maintaining targets despite heavy maintenance. To me, that signals confidence in both operations and cost structure

Crucially, Suncor has been quietly de-risking the balance sheet while ramping up shareholder returns. Net debt has been driven down to around its stated target, and the company generated roughly $7.4 billion in free funds flow in 2024 alone. This provides the company with ample room to keep rewarding shareholders even if oil prices wobble. In 2024, Suncor returned roughly $5.7 billion to investors through a mix of dividends and buybacks. Notably, one quarter alone saw $1.7 billion in capital flow back to shareholders.

What’s the dividend angle to consider?

For income investors, Suncor’s current dividend sits in the 3.1% range, with a payout ratio of about 48–50%. This provides a wide buffer for both dividend growth and continued buybacks. Dividend growth has resumed, and the company’s total shareholder yield (dividends plus buybacks) sits comfortably above 6%. Personally, I find that to be a compelling figure in a market where many “bond proxies” are still struggling to grow.

I think Suncor has plenty of potential for dividend hikes down the line, given its improved cash flow profile. Indeed, with oil prices surging of late, this looks like one of the best Canadian energy stocks to buy this month.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

