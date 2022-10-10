Home » Investing » The NASDAQ is Struggling, but Investors are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks

The NASDAQ is Struggling, but Investors are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks

The NASDAQ is tanking, but there are two tech stocks that are beating the odds including a little-known TSX stock that’s up 91%!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

The NASDAQ tech stock index is struggling this year. Down 33% year-to-date, it’s performing far worse than stocks as a whole. If you’d invested $10,000 in the NASDAQ at the start of the year, you’d be down to $6,800 by now. And some think the losses are set to continue.

However, it would be mistaken to say that all tech stocks are doing poorly this year. There are some individual tech stocks that are performing comparatively well–there’s even one Canadian tech stock that’s up 91% for the year! Let’s explore two tech stocks that are showing comparative strength this year. We’ll start with one you’ve most likely heard about and then move on to a little-known TSX stock that’s beating the averages.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is doing better than the average big tech name this year. Down only 23% for the year, it’s showing relative strength. 23% is a pretty steep decline, but by big tech standards, it’s a win this year. It should also be noted that Apple is one of the few big tech stocks that pays a dividend, so its price decline is offset by a bit of cash income paid to shareholders.

Why is Apple doing comparatively well this year?

There are a few reasons, some that are pretty obvious, others that are harder to spot. Before going any further, I should say that Apple’s outperformance has NOT been due to strong earnings releases. In its most recent quarter, Apple’s revenue only grew 2% and its earnings declined–on the whole, the performance was pretty typical of big tech in the period. So, Apple is not outperforming due to rapid growth.

One possible reason for the outperformance is that Apple is a mainstay of many buy and hold investors’ portfolios. Warren Buffett holds a $150 billion stake in Apple that he never plans on selling, so that limits the supply of shares on the open market. There are countless other shareholders who own Apple on a long-term basis, so their lack of sales may be propping up the price as well.

There’s also the enormous value of Apple’s brand. Apple has been frequently ranked the #1 brand in the world for over a decade. People love Apple products and will pay top dollar to get them. So perhaps investors are betting that Apple will keep delivering adequate results despite the economic downturn because customers are willing to make sacrifices to get Apple products.

Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) is a small Canadian tech stock that’s outperforming not only the NASDAQ, but even Apple. Up 91% for the year, it’s one of the best performing tech stocks of the year.

Why is Sierra Wireless doing so well?

Sierra’s business is quite different from the big internet companies you’re used to hearing about. It sells routers, SIM cards, and other IT components, and most of its customers are businesses. It’s currently experiencing robust demand for its 5G modules and widening product lineup. As long as companies need digital infrastructure, they’ll need Sierra’s products, so SW’s business is less fickle than that of consumer-facing tech companies.

There’s also the matter of Sierra’s most recent earnings release. For the second quarter, Sierra reported a 41% increase in revenue. It also reported $10.9 million in earnings, when it had reported a $10 million loss the year before. These results are way above average for the tech sector this year. And growth is set to continue into next year, as Sierra already has a strong order backlog secured for 2023. Furthermore, global demand for IoT connectivity solutions is forecast to increase by 21% annually through 2026, which should drive top-line growth for Sierra even higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 TSX Stock Right Now, it Would Be This

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to find TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? If I could only buy one TSX stock…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on Correction

| Sneha Nahata

The correction is a good opportunity for investors to pick up quality stocks, as their valuations are reasonable or at…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock Look Way Oversold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX tech giants that got devastated in 2022 could be due for a bounce back.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Stock Market Sell-off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double In 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Growth stocks from Cathie Wood's portfolio including Tesla and Zoom can double your investment in the next five years.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% to Buy Now

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify are down as much as 75%. Should these stocks be avoided or is now a good…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jed Lloren

One of the most popular growth stocks in Canada, many investors are wondering where Shopify stock could be in five…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Why I Think Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could outperform the market over the next few years.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Why Blackberry Stock (TSX:BB) Fell 16.5% in September

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While general macroeconomic weakness hit Blackberry stock hard in September, the company has a lot to look forward to.

Read more »