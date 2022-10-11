Home » Investing » Is Netflix Stock a Buy Right Now?

Is Netflix Stock a Buy Right Now?

Netflix stock is down and out, but Canadian investors should look to snatch a few shares up.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian investors digging through the wreckage of the U.S. tech sector may come across several opportunities. Indeed, the U.S.-Canada exchange rate isn’t great right now. But by waiting for a US$0.80 loonie, which may never come, you’ll miss out on opportunities like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), a streaming stock that’s lost more than 67% of its value. It’s been a nasty bear market, to say the least.

And though the pain may not be over as we enter an environment where consumers will stash away their wallets for some time, I do think most of the recession damage has already worked its way into the share prices of the hardest-hit firms.

It’s been a painful crash for Netflix stock

Netflix had some serious issues going into the year. Most notably, its multiple was way too high. It’s easy to look back and realize that NFLX shares should never have traded north of 40 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), given limited growth prospects in a rather crowded industry.

Fast-forward to today, and Netflix stock goes for just a hair shy of 20 times trailing P/E. That’s a more reasonable multiple. But there’s concern that it’s still too high, given the perfect storm of headwinds that have moved in and the growing number of rivals that are so hungry to get into the business of video-streaming or SVOD (streaming video on demand).

Netflix may face challenges, as it looks to diversify its business into video games, while continuing to fend off rivals from going open season on its subscriber base (Netflix recently saw 2 million subscribers leave in its latest quarter). That said, Netflix is still a great company with some of the best managers in the game. And, of course, let’s not forget about its founder and CEO Reed Hastings, who knows the ins and outs of the industry.

Netflix stock: Can it stream its way back to the top?

It’s hard to recover from a 70% decline. Though the ad-based tier of Netflix is encouraging, count me as one of the many folks who’d rather wait and see before backing up the truck at these prices. Indeed, ads could be the way of the future for streaming, even after the recession ends. Netflix’s new ad-based subscription tier will debut in November and could bring in $3.5 billion in revenue by 2027 through subscription fees and ad revenue.

Regardless, I do prefer inching my way into NFLX stock, rather than going all-in at one price. Despite recent troubles, I think the odds favour Reed Hastings.

Netflix is a pioneer and one that may very well reinvent itself again. In any case, dip-buyers should have a game plan for if shares tumble further into the abyss. Netflix isn’t exactly a staple in a consumer’s budget when times get tough. It’s an easy subscription to cancel, especially once one is finished all seasons of The Crown. Eventually, consumers will get upbeat again, and Netflix subscribers could turn a corner. But until then, investors must brace for a slow and steady slog.

Is Netflix stock a buy?

It’s hard to tell when Netflix will turn a corner. Ads may be the catalyst, or perhaps the next big series. Regardless, I think a buy-and-hold strategy is likely to work out for Canadian investors willing to give the investment time (at least three years) to pan out. Netflix stock is a buy. Just don’t get too greedy because the bottom may not have happened yet!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

4 Things to Know About Nuvei Stock

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI at these levels?

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, October 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides falling metals prices, these concerns could take the main TSX benchmark lower today.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Buying These 2 Battered TSX Stocks Right Now Could Be Brilliant

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The steep selloff and high-growth prospects make these two TSX stocks an excellent buy for long-term investors in this volatile…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry or CrowdStrike?

| Aditya Raghunath

CrowdStrike and BlackBerry are two cybersecurity stocks trading at a steep discount to historical multiples.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy Ahead of the Multi-Trillion Dollar Metaverse Opportunity

| Andrew Button

The metaverse is a huge opportunity and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is making big moves.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Pushes Back on Buy With Prime: Can it Beat Amazon?

| Chris MacDonald

Can Shopify (TSX:SHOP) ultimately beat Amazon in its race to dominate the fulfillment market, or is this stock's run over?

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Energy Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks for Investing in a Bear Market

| Vineet Kulkarni

Some TSX stocks are outplaying the broader market this year. Here's how you can play the bear market.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Joey Frenette

Apple and two other U.S. stocks are worth buying right now, even if the Canadian dollar is sluggish.

Read more »