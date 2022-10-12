Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

2 Top TSX Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

TSX tech stocks have lost 45% this year, much worse than the TSX Composite Index’s drop of 14%. However, there are two tech stocks that are still standing tall.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology, internet and networking, security concept

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a nightmare holding tech stocks this year. TSX tech stocks have lost 45% this year, which is much worse than the TSX Composite Index’s drop of 14%.

Notably, we are still in the middle of the rate hike cycle. So, the weakness could persist, at least for some time. Meanwhile, a couple of technology names have stayed strong this year and have notably outperformed peers. Here are two of them that will likely continue to perform well even during a recession, mainly due to their business strength and stable financials.

Constellation Software

While some top TSX tech stocks have lost 50%-70%, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has lost merely 12% this year. Its outperformance is quite noteworthy, considering the severity of the drop and premium valuation of CSU.

Stocks lose steam during a recession as their profit growth and margins take a hit. Rising interest rates also dent their future cash flow growth, as we’ve seen with the steep correction this year. However, CSU stock has stayed firm in 2022 because of its unique business model and resilient financials.

Constellation Software acquires smaller vertical market software companies that have a leading market share in their respective areas. Plus, it serves both private and public customers, which enables stable revenue growth in almost all economic cycles. For this very reason, CSU stock was relatively resilient during the pandemic crash in March 2020.

In the last decade, Constellation Software managed to grow its revenues and earnings by 21% and 14%, compounded annually. CSU stock has returned almost 2,000% in the same period.

Interestingly, the company becomes more aggressive in economic downturns. As smaller companies are generally disproportionately hurt in these scenarios, CSU flexes its muscles and expands actively, driven by its balance sheet strength. According to RBC Capital Markets and as reported by BNN Bloomberg, CSU completed a record US$1.2 billion worth of deals in the first half of 2022.

So, its diversified revenue profile and margin stability stand tall. This will likely play out well in almost all business cycles, creating stable shareholder value in the long term.      

Absolute Software

Another name that has flourished this year is Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST). It has soared 35% this year, shrugging off all the broad market fears and rate hike woes.

Absolute is an $800 million cybersecurity company that provides data protection and online security products. Its solutions are used in more than 600 million devices.

The primary reason for Absolute’s surge this year has been its steep revenue growth. In the last four quarters, its revenue growth averaged around 63% year-over-year compared to its long-term average of close to 10%. Note that although Absolute reported record topline growth in the last four quarters, it also reported a loss in the same period and its gross margins took a hit this year.

While many tech companies have seen a dent in their revenues, Absolute’s impressive revenue growth stands tall, particularly in these markets.

ABST stock is trading 25% lower than its all-time high of close to $20. It doesn’t look too cheap from a valuation perspective. However, consistent revenue growth could enable the stock to move toward record levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Absolute Software Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corp and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Standout TSX Stocks on Sale for Less Than $30

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap stocks trading on the TSX, including Magnet Forensics and Dye & Durham, offer massive upside potential to investors.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong stocks are trading at +60% discounts and could help create significant wealth in the long term.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

This Stock has Delivered a Gain of 200% Over 5 Years, Can You Still Buy it?

| Aditya Raghunath

Can Shopify stock deliver market-crushing returns to shareholders in the next five years given it's now down 82% from all-time…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

More Likely to 5x First: Snowflake vs. Datadog

| Aditya Raghunath

Snowflake and Datadog are two high-flying growth stocks that are trading at a discount to Wall Street estimates.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy with Just $500

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The tech sector sell-off has created an opportunity to buy these two growth stocks that have significant long-term potential.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Are Down 75% in a Massive Sale

| Daniel Da Costa

Many tech stocks offer unbelievable discounts in this environment, but these three tech stocks are easily the best to buy…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Ready to Buy the Dip? This Tech Stock is a Smart Buy

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is starting to get too cheap after yet another major setback.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Today While It’s Down 44% This Year?

| Puja Tayal

Tesla stock fell 44% as supply issues weaken the auto industry and Musk deals with a lawsuit. Should you buy…

Read more »