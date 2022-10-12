Home » Investing » Down 24.12%, Is it Safe to Invest in U.S. Stocks Right Now?

Down 24.12%, Is it Safe to Invest in U.S. Stocks Right Now?

As the U.S. stock market tumbles, long-term investors might have good investment opportunities like this top U.S. stock.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

As of this writing, the S&P 500 Index is down by a massive 24.12% year to date. The state of the U.S. benchmark index might make you feel nervous about investing any money in the U.S. stock market.

Stock market investing is inherently risky, and investing during a downturn might seem outright dangerous. However, you might still want to consider investing in U.S. stocks to take advantage of it rather than fear the bear market.

Is it safe to invest in U.S. stocks right now?

If you look on the surface, it might seem like the worst time to invest in U.S. stocks. After all, millions of investors have seen their portfolios fall off a cliff this year. Naturally, you might not feel inclined to stay on a sinking ship. However, taking the right approach to stock market investing during such environments can be incredibly profitable in the long run.

Stocks across the board trade for massive discounts in market environments like this. Even the typical top performers are struggling with their price performance on the stock market. Some of the biggest names trade for discounts higher than 30%.

However, the downturn will not last for all companies. High-quality businesses with solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects can weather the storm and recover to better valuations. Now would be the best time to invest if you want an opportunity to own high-quality U.S. stock for a bargain.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is one such business you can consider investing in for this purpose.

Home Depot

Home Depot stock trades for US$284.32 per share at writing, down by 32.40% from its 52-week high, and it appears to be rapidly approaching its March 2020 pandemic low. There are several reasons for its downturn, besides the overall weakness in the stock market.

Home Depot is a household name across the United States. With mortgage rates rising rapidly in the U.S., and the housing market cooling down, Home Depot has taken a hit in its performance. Consumers who purchase from Home Depot are less likely to spend on expensive renovation projects during harsh economic environments.

Despite the mortgage rates in the U.S. rising to 15-year highs, Home Depot’s business shows a degree of resilience. Its July-ending quarter for fiscal 2022 saw its revenue grow by 6.5% year over year, and its diluted earnings per share grew by 11.5%, beating analyst estimates.

Home Depot saw sales surge amid the pandemic, as people spent more time at home. A slowdown in sales growth was expected, as the world moved into a post-pandemic era.

However, its sales have remained strong, reflected by its same-store sales increasing by 5.8% year over year.

Foolish takeaway

Between the weakness in the stock market and the housing market in the U.S., there is plenty of pessimism surrounding Home Depot stock. It trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just around 16, which is lower than the S&P 500’s 17, making it an attractive entry point for value-seeking investors.

If you are concerned about near-term performance, there might be further downside on the horizon due to increasing macroeconomic troubles. However, the company is well positioned to weather the storm and deliver solid long-term wealth growth. It can be a good addition to your portfolio at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’m Buying When They Fall Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, the stock market keeps dropping. But if you're a long-term investor, now is the time to buy these three…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong stocks are trading at +60% discounts and could help create significant wealth in the long term.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These three rallying Canadian dividend stocks could continue to outperform the market, despite broader market uncertainties.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in Enbridge Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has outperformed the market as it benefits from the global energy crisis. Is this stock a buy?

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Buy Together to Play Both Offence and Defence

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two cheap stocks I'd buy together for 2023

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Investing

Hydro One Stock and BCE Shares: Great Defensive Plays Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Market turbulence and an economic slowdown should drive you to snatch up defensive stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H).

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stock look oversold and offer dividend yields above 6%.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

This Stock has Delivered a Gain of 200% Over 5 Years, Can You Still Buy it?

| Aditya Raghunath

Can Shopify stock deliver market-crushing returns to shareholders in the next five years given it's now down 82% from all-time…

Read more »