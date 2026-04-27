Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 4.8% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

A 4.8% Dividend Stock That’s Quietly Becoming a Top Pick for 2026

Choice Properties REIT offers a near-5% monthly yield backed by grocery-anchored stability and an industrial growth runway.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Choice is a large, defensive REIT with high occupancy and Loblaw as a necessity-based anchor tenant.
  • Management is steadily raising distributions and buying back units, signaling confidence in cash-flow durability.
  • Its valuation looks reasonable on FFO, but tenant concentration and rate sensitivity remain key risks.
10 stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Investors looking ahead to 2026 should focus on dividend stocks that do more than just wave around a big yield. The better picks have reliable tenants or customers, steady cash flow, room to raise payouts, and a balance sheet that can handle a tougher economy. In other words, you want income that looks durable, not dramatic.

That’s why Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) stands out right now. Its yield sits around 4.8%, which is not the flashiest on the TSX, but it comes with a lot more stability than many higher-paying rivals.

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

CHP

Choice Properties is Canada’s largest real estate investment trust (REIT), and that scale matters. It owns a huge portfolio of retail, industrial, mixed-use, and residential properties, with a major anchor in necessity-based retail through Loblaw. That gives it a defensive feel in a market that still looks a little jumpy. Over the last year, it kept leaning into that strength while also pushing its industrial and mixed-use pipeline, which helps diversify the story beyond grocery-anchored plazas.

The dividend stock also stayed active on the capital-allocation front. In November 2025, it announced a normal course issuer bid, which signalled management saw value in the units at those levels. Then, in February and March 2026, it followed up with distribution announcements that lifted the annualized payout from $0.77 to $0.78 per unit. That may not sound huge, but for income investors, small steady bumps are usually better than big promises.

Into earnings

On earnings, the latest annual results were solid. Choice reported fourth-quarter 2025 diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.262, up 0.8% year over year, while same-asset net operating income (NOI) on a cash basis rose 2.4%. Portfolio occupancy improved to 98.2% in the fourth quarter, helped by new industrial leasing. For the full year, management pointed to the continued strength of its necessity-based retail portfolio and well-located industrial assets, which is exactly what income investors want to hear.

The valuation still looks reasonable, too. Choice is targeting 2025 annual FFO per unit in a range of $1.08 to $1.10, and with the units recently trading around $15.93 to $16.02, that works out to roughly 14.5 to 14.8 times FFO. For a large, high-occupancy REIT with a monthly distribution and a defensive tenant base, that’s not demanding. The annualized yield around 4.8% adds a nice layer of income while you wait. In fact, even $7,000 can bring in quite a lot.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHP.UN$15.88440$0.78$343.20Monthly$6,987.20

Future focus

Looking ahead, the future case gets more interesting. Choice has been clear that it wants to scale its industrial platform, and its investor materials describe a development pipeline that could make it Canada’s largest public industrial portfolio over time. That’s a useful angle for 2026 because industrial real estate still offers better long-term growth potential than old-school retail alone. Choice is not abandoning its roots. It’s quietly upgrading them.

There’s also the simple fact that the base business looks built for a slower-growth world. Loblaw remains the largest tenant, accounting for about 57.8% of rental revenue as of the third quarter of 2025, and the trust renewed 39 of 41 leases expiring in 2026 during that period. That kind of visibility gives the payout real support. The main risk is concentration. If you don’t like having one giant tenant in the mix, this will not be your favourite dividend stock. But for investors who value dependable rent cheques, that concentration also helps explain why the trust keeps delivering.

Bottom line

Choice Properties may not be the loudest dividend stock on the TSX, but it’s starting to look like one of the smarter picks for 2026. You get a near-5% yield, a monthly payout, strong occupancy, sensible valuation, and a portfolio that mixes defence with some growth. That’s a pretty attractive combination at a time when investors still want income but don’t want to lose sleep chasing it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before the Next Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian blue chips combine defensive cash flow with enough growth drivers to participate if the next rally broadens…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What Enbridge Stock Could Look Like by the End of 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock looks set for steady gains by the end of 2026 given its record EBITDA, a $39 billion backlog,…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $1,000 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Nexus Industrial REIT posted record NOI in 2025 and is targeting investment-grade status in 2026. Here's what that could mean…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 3.5% — and it Deserves a Closer Look

| Andrew Button

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) has a 3.5% yield.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Belong in Almost Any Investor’s Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have sustainable payouts with the potential for gradual capital gains in the long term.

Read more »

young people dance to exercise
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks Worth Buying if You Have $2,000 to Put to Work

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Consider buying two high-yield TSX stocks to generate consistent income even if you have only $2,000 to spare.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two quality dividend stocks with solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payouts, and visible growth prospects are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four quality dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »