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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 27

With the TSX snapping its four-week winning streak, Canadian investors may remain focused on mixed commodity trends, ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, and key results from Celestica and TFI International today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by nine points amid Middle East tensions and volatile commodity prices, marking a 1.3% weekly decline.
  • Energy Fuels and First Quantum Minerals led losses, while Mullen Group rose for the second day after strong first-quarter results attributed to acquisitions.
  • The TSX may start the new week on a mixed note amid geopolitical uncertainty, with Celestica and TFI International’s earnings due today.
10 stocks we like better than Mullen Group

The roller coaster in Canadian stocks continued on Friday as investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and sharp swings in commodity prices, especially crude oil. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by nine points for the day to settle at 33,904 — marking its second consecutive daily decline.

Even as intraday declines in crude oil prices pressured energy stocks, renewed buying in other key sectors like healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples helped limit the broader market’s losses.

With this, the TSX benchmark ended the week with a 1.3% decline, snapping its four-week winning streak due to persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Energy Fuels, First Quantum Minerals, BlackBerry, and Rogers Communications were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each falling by at least 3.7%.

On the brighter side, Curaleaf, Celestica, TransAlta, and Enerflex climbed by at least 2.9% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Despite the broader market weakness, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) continued to rally for a second consecutive day after the logistics provider reported stronger first-quarter results driven mainly by acquisitions. The company’s revenue in the latest quarter rose 10.2% year over year to a record first-quarter level of $547.7 million, while its net profit also climbed 18.6% to $21 million.

Mullen attributed higher earnings to its expanded business network. MTL stock gained as investors welcomed the Okotoks-based firm’s acquisition-led growth, improving freight market signals, and its management’s comments that demand was holding steady while supply was tightening in parts of the trucking and logistics industry.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metal prices were largely mixed in early trading on Monday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While crude oil remained elevated, supported by ongoing supply concerns, investors were also weighing reports that Iran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of a broader deal. This potential diplomatic path has added a layer of uncertainty, as U.S. officials have yet to signal whether they will engage with the proposal.

Although no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, geopolitical developments around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations could remain a key driver for TSX sentiment this week.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Celestica and TFI International will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, Enerflex, Rogers Communications, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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