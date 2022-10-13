2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now Before They Skyrocket

Nvidia and Unity Software are two metaverse stocks you might want to buy now before they start rising.

The word “metaverse” was coined by author Neal Stephenson in 1992 to describe an immersive digital universe that will one day transcend its fiction-based roots. Few would have guessed that the sci-fi notion would go viral and garner a lot of interest from businesses.

The metaverse is a rapidly expanding industry and several metaverse stocks have distinguished themselves as leaders among the hottest financial trends. They’ve also become some of Wall Street’s most discussed investment possibilities.

The metaverse is a burgeoning sector that is expected to be valued at roughly $800 billion by 2020. Citi recently produced an updated analysis on this topic, estimating that it could reach $8 trillion or more by 2030 if current trends continue. Here are the two best metaverse stocks to buy now before they skyrocket.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is perhaps the best bet among metaverse enablers since it stands to benefit from many businesses that prove successful in the young market whether it be autonomous cars, drones, robots, or static advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems and supercomputers.

The company develops and manufactures cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs), which are expected to play a vital role in the development of the metaverse.

Late last year, Nvidia launched the Omniverse, a virtual content production platform that allows for real-time collaboration. It helps designers, creators, and engineers successfully communicate in a digital space. The platform is already gaining popularity among users and is expected to grow at an astounding rate in the future.

Furthermore, Nvidia runs a fundamentally sound business that continues to confound critics. Over the last five years, its revenues and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) have grown by 34.5% and 51.35%, respectively.

Because of the profitability of its legacy business, the tech giant can continue to invest in new growth verticals such as the metaverse. Another promising factor for investors is that Nvidia stock is trading at a significant discount from its five-year norms.

Unity Software

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is a leading video game software development company that specializes in developing real-time 3D content. It controls more than 60% of the video game engine market, positioning itself as the undisputed leader. Unity is a fundamentally sound company, with double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines.

Long-term projections are quite optimistic, owing to the increasing use of AR and VR technologies, the growth of the video game sector, and its extension into non-gaming markets. In addition, the company has been investing in its cloud capabilities in order to convert to a recurring revenue model.

Since the beginning of the year, its stock price has dropped significantly as a result of the broad-based tech sell-off that occurred due to rising inflation and interest rates. Despite market difficulties, its results remain consistent.

In the second quarter, over 1,085 customers generated more than $100,000 in sales in the preceding 12 months, up from 888 in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, its dollar-based net expansion rate remained excellent at 121%. There are a lot of positives with Unity stock right now, and the pullback has presented an intriguing opportunity to own one of the greatest metaverse stocks at a reasonable price.