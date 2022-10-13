Home » Investing » Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

Act now. Buy the shares of these profitable, high-growth companies while they are cheap to create wealth

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors planning to create a winning long-term portfolio should act now and add some of the best TSX stocks at prices well below their highs. 

While the recent slump in prices of most TSX stocks offers plenty of investment opportunities, I’ll stick to companies with a history of delivering solid profitable growth. So, if you are sitting on some extra, I have shortlisted two stocks that are great buys at current levels. Let’s take a closer look. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has a strong history of delivering profitable growth. For instance, this lending and leasing services provider’s top line has increased at an average annualized rate of approximately 16% in the last decade. What stands out is its stellar earnings growth, which grew at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of about 34% during the same period. 

Despite the macro weakness, the momentum in goeasy’s business has sustained in 2022, which shows the resiliency of its business. Notably, its revenues jumped by about 30% in the first half of this year. Further, earnings recorded a growth of 15%. This solid growth is backed by higher loan originations, an increase in loans, and stable credit performance.

Looking ahead, goeasy will benefit from higher loan originations driven by a large non-prime lending market, a wide product range, and omnichannel distribution channels. Further, its stable credit and payment performance and operating efficiencies will cushion its earnings. goeasy’s management is confident the company will deliver double-digit revenue growth in the medium term. Further, the company expects to expand its margins by about 100 basis points during the same period. 

It has paid a dividend for 18 years. Meanwhile, its dividend has had a CAGR of 34.5% in the last eight years. Given its growing earnings base, goeasy is poised to return substantial cash to its shareholders through higher dividend payments. Overall, goeasy is solid long-term stock for growth and income investors. Further, goeasy stock is down about 49% from the 52-week high, providing a good buying opportunity.

Aritzia 

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock has recovered some of its lost ground. However, the shares of this clothing and accessories brand are still down approximately 20% from the highs, providing a good entry for long-term investors. 

Like goeasy, Aritzia has a solid history of delivering above-average profit growth. For instance, Aritzia’s revenues have a CAGR of 19% since 2018. Furthermore, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased at a CAGR of 22% during the same period. Strong revenues and adjusted EBITDA cushioned its earnings, which grew at a CAGR of 24%. 

Aritzia benefits from the sustained demand for its products. Further, its strategy to drive brand awareness through boutique expansion augurs well for revenue and earnings growth. The company is expanding its boutiques in the U.S., which will accelerate its top-line growth in the coming years and cushion earnings. 

Moreover, Aritzia’s investments in its e-commerce platform, expansion into the men’s segment and other categories, product innovation, favourable price and sales mix will support its growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Investing

Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?

| Aditya Raghunath

Rivian stock is down 81% from all-time highs, but I remain bullish on this stock and its ability to stage…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

These 2 Meme Stocks Could Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

| Andrew Button

Most meme stocks are questionable but BlackBerry (TSX:BB) could have upside in a best-case scenario.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $340,000

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use top TSX dividend stocks to build long-term retirement wealth. Here's how.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With +6% Yields You’ll Regret Not Buying at Today’s Prices

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are dragging down stock valuations. Investors can earn greater income from undervalued, quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

If I’d Invested in Suncor Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) outperformed in the 2022 bear market. See how much your Suncor investment is worth now.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: This Energy Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Devon Energy has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in 2022 due to rising oil prices. Is DVN stock still a…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

All the Stocks I’m Selling in This Wild Market

| Adam Othman

Stock market volatility is not tolerable for everyone. Here are two TSX stocks I’d avoid having in my portfolio right…

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Remain Volatile on Thursday, October 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of key inflation numbers from the U.S. market could increase the volatility in TSX stocks today.

Read more »