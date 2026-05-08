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3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before Oil Volatility Returns

Oil’s quiet phases mask potential volatility, so investors should seek stocks with real assets, clean balance sheets, and active catalysts.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Vermilion Energy offers diverse international exposure and a strengthened position in Alberta, though it remains sensitive to commodity prices.
  • Kelt Exploration focuses on Canadian growth with increasing production, but comes with risks tied to natural gas prices and project timing.
  • Taseko Mines provides copper exposure, capitalizing on electrification and industrial demand, separate from crude oil price fluctuations.
10 stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration

Oil can turn quiet until it suddenly isn’t. That’s why investors may want stocks with real assets, cleaner balance sheets, and catalysts already in motion before volatility returns. The best picks don’t need oil to surge forever, but enough exposure to benefit when prices move, enough discipline to survive when prices fall, and enough growth to keep the story alive. So, let’s consider a few on the TSX today.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

VET

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) looks relevant now because it gives investors exposure to oil and natural gas, with a bigger focus on gas after a busy year of portfolio moves. The company produces energy across Canada, Europe, and Australia, which gives it pricing diversity that many smaller producers lack. Over the last year, Vermilion stock bought Westbrick Energy for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its position in Alberta’s Deep Basin, then sold its U.S. assets for $120 million to simplify the business and reduce debt.

Vermilion stock generated $1.01 billion in fund flows from operations (FFO) in 2025 and $375 million in free cash flow. It also cut net debt by more than $700 million from the first quarter, ending the year at $1.34 billion. Vermilion stock recently traded around 13 times forward earnings and 1.5 times sales, which doesn’t look stretched for a company with stronger production and lower debt. The risk, of course, comes from commodity prices. If natural gas weakens or Europe cools off, cash flow could tighten quickly.

KEL

Kelt Exploration (TSX:KEL) offers a more focused Canadian growth angle. The company operates in the Montney and Deep Basin, with production tilted toward natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. That makes it a strong fit if investors expect another round of energy swings tied to LNG demand, North American supply, or geopolitical tension. Over the last year, Kelt dealt with some production shut-ins tied to third-party gas plant delays, yet still grew production and kept its balance sheet in good shape.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, production rose 24% year over year to 45,102 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Petroleum and natural gas sales climbed 15% to $143.8 million, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 11% to $76.8 million. For the full year, Kelt earned $63.1 million, up from $45.4 million in 2024. It also ended 2025 with net debt of $189.7 million, just 0.7 times AFFO. The stock recently traded near 15.5 times forward earnings, so investors pay more for growth here. That creates risk if gas prices disappoint or project timing slips again.

TKO

Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) isn’t an oil stock, and that’s part of the appeal. Oil volatility often spills into the wider commodity market, especially through inflation, diesel costs, infrastructure spending, and investor appetite for hard assets. Taseko produces copper from the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia and recently started copper cathode production at Florence Copper in Arizona. That gives it a growth story tied more to electrification, grids, and industrial demand than crude prices alone.

Taseko reported 2025 revenue of $673 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $230 million, and a net loss of $30 million. The fourth quarter looked stronger, with revenue of $243.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, and net income of $4 million. Florence Copper started production in February, while Gibraltar produced 30 million pounds of copper in the first quarter of 2026, up 50% from the same period last year. The stock recently traded around 15.8 times forward earnings and nearly 4.5 times sales, so expectations already look higher. Investors need copper prices and Florence’s ramp-up to cooperate.

Bottom line

The takeaway? Oil volatility doesn’t only reward the biggest oil names. It can reward disciplined commodity stocks with cleaner balance sheets, stronger production, and clear catalysts. Vermilion stock brings international energy exposure, Kelt brings Canadian gas growth, and Taseko adds copper upside with a different kind of commodity tailwind. Together, each gives investors a way to prepare before the next oil shock grabs the market’s attention.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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