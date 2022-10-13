Home » Investing » The Next Oil Price Rally Could Be Massive

The Next Oil Price Rally Could Be Massive

If the price of oil rallies, then Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) could rally as well.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Oil prices have begun another up-trend. After falling all through the summer and into September, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil (North America’s most followed barrel of oil) rallied this month, eventually crossing above US$90. Oil stocks got a boost from the rising price of oil, making their first prolonged gains since June.

Will the latest oil price rally continue?

It’s hard to say looking ahead, but my feeling is that it will probably will. There are a number of factors occurring right now that are pushing oil prices higher. These factors aren’t guaranteed to prevail over the long term — there are many different variables influencing the price of oil, and other factors could overpower the ones I’m about to mention. However, they are worth thinking about.

OPEC cutting output by two million barrels per day

The biggest sign that oil prices will be strong in the months ahead is the fact that OPEC (a cartel of Middle Eastern oil producers) is going to be reducing its oil output by two million barrels of oil per day. Oil prices are a function of supply and demand: the less supply, the higher the price if demand doesn’t change. Demand is changing; it’s rising: oil consumption is up 1.66% this year. So, with OPEC cutting oil output and demand modestly rising, we’ve got a case for less supply and more demand. That points toward higher prices.

Interest rate hikes not curbing demand

A second factor pointing toward high oil prices in the fourth quarter is the fact that interest rate hikes are not reducing demand very much. This year, the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve are raising interest rates. The rate hikes are cooling the housing market, but they’re not cooling demand for oil. As I’ve mentioned previously, oil consumption is up 1.66% this year, so demand isn’t going down.

For proof of this, we can turn to Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). Suncor Energy is not only a company that extracts oil; it is also a gas station operator. In the second quarter, Suncor’s gasoline sales were strong, just like its sales of crude oil were. For the quarter, gasoline volume was 223 million barrels, up from 201 million barrels in the same quarter a year before. So, Suncor is not just profiting off of higher oil prices: it is also selling larger quantities of gasoline. This suggests that demand for gas is very high this year, despite all the tightening the central banks are doing.

Foolish takeaway

2022 has been a record-breaking year for the oil and gas sector. Prices are rising, sales are booming, and oil stocks are just about the only thing in the entire market that’s going up. Does this mean that oil prices will keep going up forever? No. As always, past results don’t predict future results. However, when you look at OPEC’s steep cuts, you get the feeling that Suncor’s performance in the next year will be at least adequate. That alone is a reason to consider Suncor and other oil stocks in the year ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

If I’d Invested in Suncor Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) outperformed in the 2022 bear market. See how much your Suncor investment is worth now.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: This Energy Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Devon Energy has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in 2022 due to rising oil prices. Is DVN stock still a…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks to Generate Passive Income for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable Energy (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one of the best investments you can make right now, and not just for growth.

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

This TSX Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a super cheap TSX stock that offers a monster dividend? Here’s one company that offers a juicy payout…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Watch in October 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TSX stocks have had a rough year but these three are thriving and have a bright outlook for the months…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in Enbridge Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has outperformed the market as it benefits from the global energy crisis. Is this stock a buy?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Enbridge Stock Is a Fantastic Investment in a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

Enbridge has a highly defensive business and has increased its dividend for 26 straight years, making it a top stock…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Canadian Stock Is a No-Brainer

| Adam Othman

This high-yielding Canadian energy stock can be an excellent addition to your portfolio for sizable monthly dividend income.

Read more »