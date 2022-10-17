Home » Investing » Should You Invest in Lithium Stocks Right Now?

Should You Invest in Lithium Stocks Right Now?

Lithium stocks have underperformed lithium price growth in October. Should you invest in Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) stock?

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Lithium prices have shot through the roof. Following a 400% rise in 2021, lithium carbonate prices in China have nearly doubled this year to print new all-time highs this October. However, lithium stocks seem tangled in a bear market trap and haven’t mimicked the commodity’s price growth in 2022. Perhaps this could be the best time to pounce on undervalued stocks, but should you invest in lithium stocks right now?

Let’s have a look.

Strong demand growth for lithium to exceed projected supply

In a 2021 survey released in January 2022, Statista.com estimates that global demand for lithium is expected to increase by 703.8% from 263,000 metric tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2019 to more than 2.1 million tonnes by 2030.

Strong demand growth from electric vehicles (EVs) and exponential growth in stationary energy battery storage systems is anticipated as green energy projects (wind and solar farms) receive billions in funding globally, and as Europe tries to wean itself off Russian gas supplies.

In an August report, research firm BCG forecast a shortage of lithium by 2030: “Lithium supply in 2030 is expected to fall around 4% short of projected demand (of 2.9 million tonnes LCE). By 2035, that supply gap is projected to be acute.” Supply could fall 24% short of projected demand of 4.6 million tonnes of LCE.

Anticipated scarcity has led EV manufacturing companies, including NIO, Ford, and Stellantis to scramble for long-term supplies and jostle to secure long-term supply contracts for battery systems.

Geopolitics: A growing factor in lithium investing

Chile and China dominate control of global lithium primary production. While Chile has a geographical superior advantage in extracting lithium from evaporated salt water (brine), Chinese mining and battery manufacturing firms acquired strategic control of various lithium mining projects, mostly in Australia.

Geopolitical tensions may disrupt the lithium battery supply chain, and the matter is akin to a national security risk that North America has to deal with before it materializes.

Hence, investing in Canadian and U.S. lithium projects has been a rewarding bet during the past two years, and may remain so for the foreseeable future, as America and its allies seek to secure strategic energy sources supply chains and wean them from Chinese and Russian influences.

The United States could gladly fund and nature its lithium supply chain, boosting international competitiveness and rewarding early investors in lithium stocks and players in the North American lithium battery supply chain.

How have lithium stocks performed in 2022?

Despite a 100% rally in lithium prices in 2022, key lithium stocks index fund Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSX:HLIT) has gained 4.93% year to date. Lithium stocks have largely outperformed the broader stock market so far in 2022, as the S&P 500 is down 22.7% and the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a gauge of Canadian stock market performance, is down 13.6%, despite a strong show in energy stocks.

One advanced stock to consider in the space is Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC), which is down 12% year to date.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas is a development-stage lithium miner with interests in the Caucharí-Olaroz in Argentina, a project that is expected to report its first production this quarter before accelerating sales growth in 2023. The company also owns one of the most promising lithium projects in the United States — Thacker Pass in Nevada, which has received all necessary regulatory approvals and may be eligible for government loan support.

LAC is well funded with a US$500 million liquidity going into the second half of this year. The company’s Argentina partnership with Ganfeng Lithium, a well-experienced global player in the field, should offer critical technical support for project success.

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas to report US$24 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of this year. Sales in 2023 could surge to surpass US$300 million, and the miner could record its first sustainable positive earnings next year.

That said, LAC is a high-risk growth stock for conservative investing strategies. Well-established lithium giants like Albemarle may allow for low-risk lithium exposure.

Should you invest in lithium stocks right now?

Given lithium’s ever-growing critical importance in the global economy, and a strong drive towards green energy (which requires battery storage), investing in lithium stocks for the long term should reward patience with capital gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About Cameco Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock dropped 22% after news it's investing in an electric company, but here's why I'm excited.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Metals Stocks Defying the Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the market drops past 52-week lows, these metal stocks have defied the TSX tumble and grown in the double…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Depressed Gold Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Gold stocks are out of favour due to a strong U.S. dollar. Gold miners are also experiencing higher operating costs.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) Stock Gained 13% in September

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold and miner stocks could continue to trade weakly.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks That Could Soar if the Fed Pauses Rate Hikes

| Joey Frenette

In choppy waters, two gold heavyweights look too good to pass up right now given their lowered entry points, dividend…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Investors may want to remain cautious, as the TSX roller-coaster ride could continue in the near term amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top TSX Metal Stocks to Buy in October

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three metal stocks could be excellent additions to your portfolio.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks are strong buys right now because their current share prices are way below their true values.

Read more »