Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 1,874% Over 10 Years: Can You Still Buy?

This Stock Has Delivered a Gain of 1,874% Over 10 Years: Can You Still Buy?

It’s rare for this top tech stock to correct. Interested investors should seize the opportunity to build a long-term position on weakness.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Stock prices are volatile and move with news in the short term. Macro factors like the current phase of the economic cycle, changes in money supply, and inflation can all contribute to the financial markets’ sentiment.

Right now, Canada seems to be at the peak of an economic cycle and expected to enter a recession by next year. The U.S. is already technically in a recession, characterized by two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth. However, it’s not severe so far, with a drop in GDP of 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively, in the last two quarters.

As a comparison, the pandemic recession saw the U.S. GDP fall 4.6% and 29.9% in two quarters, respectively, before the effects of money supply jumped in, propelling GDP growth of 35.3% in a quarter in late 2020.

We’re experiencing money supply tightening and rising interest rates to curb high inflation. This has weighed on the top TSX stocks, including Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). The stock may be overlooked by some investors because of its puny dividend yield of roughly 0.3%.

Investors should note that the spectacular tech stock has climbed about 1,658% in the last 10 years. Including dividends, it has returned approximately 1,874%. In other words, it grew investors’ money that was invested 10 years ago almost 20-fold, resulting in annualized total returns of almost 35%! It’d be difficult to name a stock that has beaten its returns.

Remember that Constellation Software stock has also been pressured in this market correction. Year to date, the tech stock has declined about 20%.

If you were one of the first investors in the top-notch tech stocks, an initial investment of $10,000 could be well worth over a $1 million now. Given Constellation Software’s strong history of execution by extraordinary management, the business has hopes to continue growing its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 15-20% over the next three to five years.

Constellation Software provides enterprise software solutions globally for various vertical markets. It has eight head offices around the world and has executed an incredibly successful mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy for years.

Here are its recent results. In the first half of the year, Constellation Software increased its revenue by 26% to just over $3 billion year over year. The growth was attributable to its M&A strategy. Because asset valuations are depressed in today’s rising interest rate environment, the company should be able to find suitable acquisition targets at more attractive valuations.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Ultimately, interested investors should have a long-term investment horizon and focus on the tech stock’s price appreciation potential. At about $1,869 per share, the stock trades at a discount of about 28% from the 12-month consensus price target across seven analysts.

Despite the stock being undervalued, $1,869 is a lot of money for new investors. Thankfully, investors can now invest in partial shares on commission-free trading platform Wealthsimple. In other words, you can invest the amount that fits your current situation, whether it’d be $25 or $100. This way, you can also quickly build a customized cost-free fund for your portfolio diversification purposes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Tech Stocks

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in October

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The tech sector is a key industry that should be represented in any portfolio. Vecima is one of two dividend-paying…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software and Shopify are two top growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying in the Downturn

| Puja Tayal

The tech stock meltdown has put the Nasdaq in bear territory. Now is an opportune time to buy into next…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About SHOP Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock, despite the recent market beat down.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Energy Stocks

2 Top Trends to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The stock market has taken a 360-degree turn this year. Tech stocks are down, and energy stocks are up. Which…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: AMZN Stock vs. AAPL Stock

| Andrew Button

Amazon stock is one of the world's most popular. Is Apple even better?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Forget the Stock Split: 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a long-term bet investors may want to make, and why Alphabet stock is…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Amazon and Shopify are two of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. But should you buy AMZN stock or…

Read more »