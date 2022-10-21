Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 21

An intraday weakness in commodity prices could take the TSX index lower at the open today, as investors remain focused on corporate earnings.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian equities slid for the second consecutive session on Thursday, as investors continued to weigh on the potential impact of high treasury yields on the stock market. Notably, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield popped to its highest level since 2008. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a 95-point, or 0.5%, loss, at 18,579. While rising commodity prices helped metals mining and energy stocks inch up on the TSX, heavy losses in the shares of companies from utilities, industrials, consumer cyclicals, and financials sectors dragged the index down.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) dived by 9.1% on Thursday to $13.34 per share after the firm released its September quarter results. During the quarter, the Canadian logistics company’s revenue climbed by 20%, and its adjusted earnings jumped by 117% from a year ago. Factors like high fuel surcharge revenue, healthy demand, incremental revenue from acquisitions, and general rate increases boosted Mullen’s quarterly results. However, its revenue and earnings still fell short of analysts’ estimates, which could be the primary reason for triggering a selloff in its stock. Year to date, MTL stock now trades with 14.7% gains.

Similarly, Winpak stock fell by 7.1% yesterday to $42.74 per share after its third-quarter results came out. While its revenue exceeded analysts’ estimates in the September quarter, its adjusted earnings missed expectations by more than 10%.

Home Capital Group and TFI International were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks on October 21, as they fell by at least 5% each.

On the positive side, First Majestic Silver, Shopify, First Quantum Minerals, and Bombardier rose by at least 4% each, making them the top-performing TSX Composite components for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cenovus Energy, and TC Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, commodity prices were largely trading on a negative note, pointing to a lower open for the TSX mining and energy shares today. Besides corporate earnings, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the monthly core retail sales data this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Corus Entertainment announced its worse-than-expected August quarter financial results Friday morning before the market opening bell. The Canadian media and content firm’s management cited macroeconomic uncertainties and low advertising demand for its poor performance in the last quarter. Given that, I expect Corus stock to trade on a bearish note on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MULLEN GROUP LTD. and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Timely Buys Amid the Market Selloff

| Kay Ng

Conservative and new investors alike should take a closer look at these dividend stocks for timely buys and more income.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Under-the-Radar TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks continue to climb, and yet remain out of the spotlight these days, which is why now is…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Think Twice About Buying at a Premium Price

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama and Restaurant Brands International are two firms that could thrive in a recession!

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want to take advantage of the bear market to build long-term wealth? Here are five top TSX stocks…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Kay Ng

Interest rates are still rising, but this won't last forever. Meanwhile, investors can start easing into quality real estate stocks.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Expectations from the upcoming earnings season could keep driving TSX stocks today.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett’s Advice and Do This

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've become disheartened by watching stocks lose value all year long, here's Warren Buffett's advice on how to take…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 TSX Stocks are Defying the Market Slump

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of opportunities, even during a pullback. Here are two TSX stocks that are defying the market…

Read more »