Home » Investing » Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now (and They’re on Sale)

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now (and They’re on Sale)

With the market down this year, here are two growth stocks that are trading at must-buy prices.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market as a whole is down more than 10% year to date. With that, there are plenty of TSX stocks that are trading at losses far more than that. In addition, I’d argue that Canadian investors may be in for more pain in the short term.  

As a long-term investor, I’m always optimistic about the strength of the stock market. But in the short term, anything is possible. We’ve witnessed all kinds of volatility over the past 12 months, and I’m betting that we’re not out of the woods yet. 

That being said, more volatility doesn’t concern me at all. In fact, I’m looking forward to some of the discounts that are going to be available in the coming months. Now is an excellent time to have some cash readily available to be deployed into the stock market.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two Canadian growth stocks that are at the top of my watch list right now. But companies have long track records of delivering market-beating gains and are trading at rare discounts right now.

Growth stock #1: goeasy

At a market cap of barely over $1 billion, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is certainly not the most talked about growth stock on the TSX. But when looking at the returns over the past decade, it’s surprising why goeasy doesn’t receive more praise from Canadian investors.

Over the past five years, shares of goeasy are up more than 200%. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned less than 20%. Going back a decade, goeasy is up over 1,500%, absolutely crushing the broader market’s returns.

Over the past 10 years, there haven’t been many buying opportunities like this to get into goeasy. Shares are currently trading 50% below all-time highs set in late 2021.

Rising interest rates may continue to hurt goeasy in the short term. But over the long term, this growth stock has plenty of market-beating growth potential still ahead of it.

Growth stock #2: Constellation Software

The tech sector has been hit particularly hard this year. Perhaps that’s not surprising, though, after an incredible run-up following the COVID-19 market crash in early 2020. Many tech stocks across the TSX went on to deliver multi-bagger returns by the end of 2020. Fast forward to today, and there’s no shortage of tech companies trading at massive discounts.

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the few tech stocks that has held up fairly well in 2022. Shares are down about 20% over the past 12 months, which has underperformed the market’s returns, but many of its tech peers are trading at losses far more than that right now.

Part of the reason that Constellation Software has been able to weather the storm in 2022 is because its a much more mature and profitable business compared to many other Canadian tech stocks. It’s the high-growth and unprofitable tech stocks that have taken the brunt of the selling over the past year.

If you’re looking for a dependable market-beating growth stock to add to your portfolio, Constellation Software is a solid choice. And with shares trading at a 20% discount, now’s the time to be investing. This is not a stock that goes on sale often, so you won’t want to miss your chance to get in at this price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is Near All-Time Lows: Should You Buy Now?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI stock?

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

Value Investors: Why Constellation Software Stock and This Canadian REIT Are Deals Today

| Puja Tayal

This holiday season, there's a sale on value stocks, with tech and real estate stocks available at an 18-20% discount.…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Buying and holding these three TSX stocks could be your golden ticket to generating long-term wealth.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Palantir stock has slumped over 70% amid slowing top-line growth and margin headwinds.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Disney

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Disney and Amazon are both excellent long-term investments, but Disney stocks looks like a better buy at the moment for…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Will Surprise You Tremendously With Their Upside

| Sneha Nahata

Create wealth with these TSX stocks with solid upside potential. Buy them cheap at current levels.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two TSX stocks could triple your investment over the next eight…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Most EV Stocks Are Moonshots: Here’s a Safer Road for Your Money

| Andrew Button

EV stocks like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are in vogue, but dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are far better.

Read more »