Home » Investing » Worried About Tesla? This Canadian Tech Stock Is Way Less Volatile

Worried About Tesla? This Canadian Tech Stock Is Way Less Volatile

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is extremely volatile, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) much less so.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock took a big tumble on Monday, as markets digested the impact of China’s latest political shakeup. China, home to one of Tesla’s biggest factories, got an entirely new leadership team over the weekend, as Xi Jinping secured a third term and ousted most of his lieutenants. Chinese stocks were routed, as markets reacted to a Chinese cabinet made up of Xi Jinping loyalists. China’s Hang Seng tech index fell 6% when trading opened Monday, Tesla fell a more modest 1.5%.

Investors have been worried about Tesla’s China connections for some time. Tesla Shanghai is the company’s biggest factory by output, and it generates significant revenue. Should China pursue draconian economic policies in the years ahead, it could have a negative impact on Tesla’s bottom line.

Tesla stock has beaten the naysayers before. Between Elon Musk’s public statements, the Twitter deal and safety incidents, TSLA has faced big challenges. Historically, it has always come back from its setbacks bigger and better than ever. Perhaps it will this time, too. If you don’t believe that it will, then read on, because in the ensuing paragraphs, I will be exploring one Canadian stock that has done almost as well as Tesla while being less risky.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian software company founded by venture capitalist Mark Leonard. It’s a publicly listed company, but it operates much like a venture capital fund: it seeks to buy smaller tech companies and incorporate them into its own portfolio. Since its initial public offering in 2006, CSU has risen 10,394%. That’s not quite as good as Tesla’s gains (it’s up 18,000%), but CSU has given investors a much less bumpy ride.

Constellation Software is less volatile than Tesla

The word risk can be controversial. In textbook finance, it is synonymous with volatility. In the world of value investing, it means “permanent loss of capital.” Ultimately, this debate comes down to time frames. If you need to sell soon, then volatility itself is a risk. If you plan on holding for a long time, then risk is more about poor business performance. Regardless, volatility is the only known proxy for risk that can be calculated mathematically. By that standard, CSU is much less risky than Tesla is.

Beta is a statistical construct used to approximate risk. To calculate it, you take the covariance of A and B (i.e., how much the asset and the benchmark move together) and divide it by the benchmark’s variance. The higher the number, the riskier the asset.

Going by beta, Tesla stock is far riskier than Constellation Software stock. Morningstar, a reputable research firm, calculates Tesla’s beta as 2.13 and CSU’s beta as 0.86. In other words, Tesla stock is two times more volatile than the benchmark, while CSU is less volatile than the benchmark! It is pretty remarkable for a stock to be less volatile than its benchmark. Generally, it’s thought that the least-risky portfolio is the most diversified one, but here we’ve got a single stock that’s less “risky” than the market (going by volatility). That’s a remarkable finding.

None of this is to say that CSU is a “raging buy” or that TSLA is a clear sell. Tesla has much stronger growth than Constellation Software, and its business model is a lot easier for an average investor to understand. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a tech stock that offers a less stressful experience than Tesla, history suggests that Constellation Software is what you’re looking for.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Tesla, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, I’m Buying These 3 TSX Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

These three TSX stocks could stay strong irrespective of the market direction.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is Near All-Time Lows: Should You Buy Now?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI stock?

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

Value Investors: Why Constellation Software Stock and This Canadian REIT Are Deals Today

| Puja Tayal

This holiday season, there's a sale on value stocks, with tech and real estate stocks available at an 18-20% discount.…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Buying and holding these three TSX stocks could be your golden ticket to generating long-term wealth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now (and They’re on Sale)

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the market down this year, here are two growth stocks that are trading at must-buy prices.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Palantir stock has slumped over 70% amid slowing top-line growth and margin headwinds.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Disney

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Disney and Amazon are both excellent long-term investments, but Disney stocks looks like a better buy at the moment for…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Will Surprise You Tremendously With Their Upside

| Sneha Nahata

Create wealth with these TSX stocks with solid upside potential. Buy them cheap at current levels.

Read more »