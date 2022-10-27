Home » Investing » 2 TSX Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

2 TSX Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Here’s why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) are two growth stocks worth buying right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Given the current market environment, long-term investors would do well to aim their focus at companies with long-term growth potential. This is a market that has broadly seen growth stocks massacred, leading to the lowest valuations we’ve seen in years. Accordingly, as far as growth-at-a-reasonable-price goes, it’s shopping season out there.

Of course, not all growth stocks may be trading at valuations that are quite attractive, just yet. That said, there are some gems Canadian investors may want to consider.

Here are two top growth stocks I think are worth a look in this current market right now.

Top growth stocks: Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a software conglomerate based in Canada. That said, this company generates most of its revenue outside Canada, mainly from the U.S., the U.K., and other parts of Europe. This company specializes in providing mission-critical software services to companies in both the public and private sectors.

Given the company’s more global nature, Constellation may be a growth stock worth considering. There’s the strong diversification this business model provides, which is a plus. But it’s the company’s key U.S. focus that makes this growth stock one I think is worth buying. Given the strong U.S. dollar, many multinational tech stocks are getting hit hard. That said, Constellation’s ability to leverage the power of the U.S. dollar in its favour is a key benefit to shareholders.

Additionally, approximately half of Constellation’s clients are government agencies. Thus, even if a recession hits the market, it likely won’t affect their software budget. This is due to the reason that governments are generally much less prone to market forces, as compared to other companies in the private sector.

It is no secret that the bear market has hit the tech industry hard. However, in the first half of this year, Constellation spent more than $1 billion for the purpose of acquisitions. As the software giant continues to buy back shares, higher earnings per share metrics are almost certain to follow. Thus, I think Constellation is a company with a high valuation that could continue to see fundamental support for this valuation over the long term.

Boyd Group

Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) is another stock that’s certainly not cheap from a valuation standpoint. However, this company, which runs non-franchised collision repair centres all over North America, is among the best in class in its sector. Boyd operates as a third-party administrator offering first notice of loss services, glass, and emergency roadside services. 

As per the company’s recent earnings report, Boyd has shown strong year-over-year growth, supporting its relatively elevated multiple. The company’s revenue growth of 37.8% and earnings growth of 19.2% year over year are certainly attractive.

This isn’t a tech company we’re talking about. Rather, Boyd’s business is one many would put in the “boring” category. However, the company’s excellent fundamentals and growth trajectory remain key selling points for long-term investors at these levels.

As Boyd continues to consolidate its fragmented industry, more upside potential is likely for growth investors. I think this is a stock worth considering below the $200 level, where it trades right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc. and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is not the time to be on the sidelines. Here are three discounted growth stocks that should be on…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

No Savings at 30? The Lazy Way to Jumpstart Your Retirement

| Tony Dong

These all-in-one ETFs make for great "lazy" investment portfolios.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate earnings and investors’ reaction to the Bank of Canada’s latest rate hike could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

2 Rising Stars to Buy Today for Massive Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

These two small-cap TSX stocks have the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns in the coming decade.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing

Dividend Stock Smackdown: TSX Stocks vs S&P 500

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canadian dividend stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your radar.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

This Is What Warren Buffett Learned From His Worst Deal Ever

| Puja Tayal

Warren Buffett’s lessons can help you make some good investing decisions. By learning from his worst deal, you can recoup…

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

2 Trustworthy TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks have proven themselves as star performers even during economic downturns, and they'll do it again.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks are the perfect choices, with shares at a bargain-basement price investors shouldn't pass up.

Read more »