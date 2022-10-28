Home » Investing » Canadian Housing Bubble: These REITs Are the Most Vulnerable

Canadian Housing Bubble: These REITs Are the Most Vulnerable

The housing market crash could impact landlords like Minto REIT (TSX:MI.UN)

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Photo of a floating bubble

Image source: Getty Images.

There’s simply no doubt: Canada’s housing market is overpriced. Homes across the country cost too much, and citizens are struggling to afford their mortgages as rates rise. Economists now expect a severe correction in home prices over the next year. This could have an impact on some real estate investment trusts (REITs). 

Here’s what investors need to know. 

Rising rates could plunge the housing market

Canada topped the list of most vulnerable housing markets in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. Meanwhile, Toronto and Vancouver topped the UBS Real Estate Bubble Index. 

Canada’s journey to the top of these lists was paved with cheap money. The central bank lowered interest rates to 0.25%, which allowed banks to offer variable mortgage rates as low as 2%. At these rates, the income required to qualify was significantly lowered. Effectively, more Canadians could buy more homes which pushed up prices. 

Now, the trend is reversing. The Bank of Canada has delivered another 0.50% rate hike this week. The benchmark rate is now 3.75%. It could hit 4% soon. Meanwhile, the average mortgage rate is nearly 6%. Of course, home prices in nearly every major city has declined in recent months. 

This impacts homeowners and speculators. But it also has a severe impact on commercial landlords and REITs. 

Vulnerable REITs

REITs could face a decline in book value as the real estate market slumps. Meanwhile, these companies could also struggle to manage their debt, as interest rates surge. The pain could be too severe for some REITs. 

Minto Apartment REIT (TSX:MI.UN) could be an example of this. The company’s portfolio is heavily concentrated in Ontario, particularly Toronto, which is one of the most vulnerable markets right now. 

A correction in home prices in these major cities could have an impact on the company’s book value per unit. Meanwhile, rising interest rates could impact the company’s expansion or borrowing costs. 

Better REITs

Commercial REITs with exposure to the United States could be in a better position. Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) is a prime example. The company owns and operates a network of grocery stores across the U.S., most of which are anchored by major retailers such as Wal-Mart and Krogers

Not only is the U.S. real estate market better positioned, but the grocery sector is much more recession-resistant than its peers. That puts Slate Grocery in a favourable position for the foreseeable future. 

Meanwhile, the REIT continues to deliver an attractive 8% dividend yield. As rents rise, this yield could climb higher in the months ahead. Effectively, Slate REIT could be a hedge against inflation and help investors preserve wealth over the long term. 

Canadian investors that are worried about rising interest rates, falling real estate prices, and inflation should add this stock to their watch list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

thinking
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks now look oversold.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Stocks: Buy 3,191 Shares in This TSX Stock for $3,000 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy is the future, and this stock is a solid purchase for long-term returns and passive income today among…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Richly valued stocks have significantly lost their value this year. Here are three undervalued names.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Pizza Pizza vs. Boston Pizza?

| Daniel Da Costa

High-quality dividend stocks are great long-term investments, and restaurant royalty stocks are some of the best for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

To Earn an Easy $1,000 a Month, Buy 1,950 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

You can earn $1,000/month in passive income if you invest $1,000 every month in this TSX stock for 10 years.…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Bank Stocks

BMO or BNS Stock: Which is the Best Bank for Your Buck as BoC Hikes Rates?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia are great dividend stocks to consider buying on weakness. Which one is…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Buy and Hold Dividend Stocks With Enormous Long-Term Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need cash now, but also looking for future growth? These three dividend stocks are solid picks for those seeking more…

Read more »