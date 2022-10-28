Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 28

An overnight decline in metals prices could take the commodity-heavy TSX index downward at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks maintained their upward momentum on Thursday, as the TSX Composite Index rose for the fifth consecutive session. The benchmark advanced 72 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 19,352, as investors reacted positively to the stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) numbers. Despite weakness in healthcare, real estate, and metal mining stocks, other key sectors like technology, utilities, and financials led the index upward amid largely better-than-expected corporate earnings.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) skyrocketed by 17.1% in the last session to $46.22 per share after announcing its better-than-expected third-quarter results. In the September quarter, the Canadian e-commerce giant’s total revenue rose by 21.6% from a year ago to US$1.37 billion with the help of strong growth in its subscription solutions revenue, exceeding analysts’ estimates. With this, Shopify reported an adjusted net loss of about US$30 million, much narrower than Street’s expectation of a US$93.2 million loss. Despite yesterday’s sharp rally, SHOP stock is still down 73.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Osisko Mining, NFI Group, and Interfor were also among the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they inched up by more than 5% each.

In contrast, shares of Converge Technology Solutions, Park Lawn, Bausch Health Companies, and K92 Mining were among the worst performers, as they fell by at least 7% each.

According to their daily trade volume data, Barrick Gold, Shopify, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Athabasca Oil were the most active TSX Composite components.

TSX today

After trading on a mixed note in the last session, commodity prices — especially metals — fell sharply early Friday morning, which could drive the commodity-heavy TSX index lower at the open today. Besides corporate earnings, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the monthly GDP figures this morning. The release of important personal consumption expenditure and pending home sales data from the U.S. market could also remain on investors’ focus today.

On the corporate events front, Canadian companies Imperial Oil, Fortis, Air Canada, and AltaGas will release their latest quarterly results on October 28 before the market opening bell.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why I Own Shopify Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify is a strong growth stock that's undergoing short-term turbulence.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is not the time to be on the sidelines. Here are three discounted growth stocks that should be on…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Powers the iPhone 14: Is it a Buy?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest features are powered by a Canadian space tech company.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Are Recovering Faster Than Their Peers

| Adam Othman

Investing in the stocks that lead the recovery of the sector can help you capture more of the upside a…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

How to Invest $20,000 Now to Help Pay for College

| Puja Tayal

The holiday season is nearing, and you may be out of gift ideas. Gift your children a debt-free education with…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today to Aim for $1 Million

| Robin Brown

Becoming a millionaire might be easier than you think. Here's how your TFSA and some smart stocks could significantly multiply…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? These Stocks Could Double Your Money by 2030

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to add some market-beating growth to your portfolio? These two discounted TSX stocks are trading at must-buy…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Tech Stocks

Shopify and Cineplex Stocks Are Down — But Absolutely Not Out

| Joey Frenette

Shopify and Cineplex stocks have fallen more than 80%, but relief could be in sight.

Read more »