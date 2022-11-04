Home » Investing » Invest in This Uranium Stock Now, Before it Goes Gangbusters

Invest in This Uranium Stock Now, Before it Goes Gangbusters

This uranium stock sunk 17% this month, which is why now is a great time to pick up the world’s second largest producer.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

There are a lot of companies to consider when you’re looking for a good uranium stock to invest in. And frankly, you should be investing in this commodity. Uranium is going to be what powers the energy transition from oil and gas to renewable energy.

In fact, about 20% of power in the United States is derived from nuclear reactors. And those reactors in turn are powered by uranium.

Furthermore, the world over is looking to build even more reactors. Over the next few years, dozens of new reactors are set to pop up in Asia, Europe, Russia, and India. Many are already under construction. And yet uranium is already in high demand.

Which is why it’s time to consider buying the top uranium stock out there.

The uranium stock to buy now

If you’re thinking of buying a uranium stock, you likely have already considered Cameco (TSX:CCO), and it’s clear why. It’s currently the largest publicly traded uranium company in the world. It was also the second largest uranium producer as of 2015, accounting for more than 18% of world production.

If you’re slightly hesitant to buy Cameco stock, I get it. The company went through a volatile period recently when WallStreetBets eyed up the stock. The Reddit channel pushed shares higher and higher, and of course, those shares then came crashing down.

Yet now is a good time to consider this uranium stock once more. Why? Let’s get into that next.

Long-term love, short-term hate

Most recently, Cameco got heat for a US$2.2 billion acquisition of a 49% interest in Westinghouse. The other 51% is set to be purchased for US$2.3 billion by Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). And investors weren’t exactly happy with the news.

I get it. At a time of rising interest rates and high inflation, and a potential recession on the way, now doesn’t look like a great time to buy. However, this uranium behemoth is looking for long-term gains. And if it hopes to remain on top, it’s going to need it.

There is a finite supply of uranium right now. A supply that’s already in huge demand, and that’s only going to grow. Therefore, Cameco is going to need as much of this commodity on hand as possible. In fact, if things go well, the deal could merge and grow the uranium industry.

Sure, you could consider passing because of this purchase. Or you could consider this a great time to buy for a solid deal.

How much of a deal?

Shares of Cameco stock fell 17% from the acquisition news. In the last month, those shares are now down by 19%. However, the uranium stock is still up by 11% year-to-date, all during a time of poor market performance.

Take that into consideration, as well as its growing uranium supply, and strong balance sheet. Before the acquisition, it would have taken just 21.56% of its equity to cover all of its debts. That’s a strong position that shows it can afford such a purchase.

All put together, Cameco stock is one to buy while it’s down. Investors will certainly be thankful a decade from now, or even in the next year, when they bought at these low prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 4 Strong TSX Stocks to Buy This Week

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This week, I highly recommend buying these four TSX stocks with steady, if not solid, year-to-date performances.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Tourmaline Stock (TSX:TOU) Has Delivered a Gain of 84% in 2022. Can You Still Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline continues to generate strong cash flows as natural gas prices remain strong, resulting in rapid dividend growth for this…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play The EV Boom

| Adam Othman

Add these two Canadian renewable energy stocks to capitalize on the growing EV popularity.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Energy Stocks

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks that can give you growing passive income that beats inflation? These are the stocks you…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks have been a great investment this year, but oil and gas is about to drop, whereas these options…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Altagas Stock Fell 7% in October – Is it Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While Altagas has struggled through some recent setbacks that have hit the stock, the long-term outlook remains strong.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top undervalued TSX stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks Have More Going for Them Than Just High Oil Prices

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here's why energy stocks have beaten markets this year by a wide margin.

Read more »