Home » Investing » Prediction: These 2 TSX Stocks Will Keep on Rising in 2023

Prediction: These 2 TSX Stocks Will Keep on Rising in 2023

Loblaw and Alimentation Couche-Tard are two great defensives that could rally high in 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

When new investors give up on equities as an asset class or are forced to ditch core holdings in their portfolio to meet other financial requirements, there are enormous bargains for smart investors to take advantage of. Warren Buffett is a brilliant investor who’s always ready for a sale, with ample cash on hand and the patience required to ride out a storm.

While nobody knows what the Oracle of Omaha is up to right now, I think it’s fair to say that self-guided investors should heed the man’s contrarian words of wisdom and buy stocks they view as undervalued, rather than trying to time the economy or markets.

Indeed, exogenous economic events are moving markets. But over the next 15-20 years, such events will carry less meaning, especially for investors who don’t act in response to them (unless it’s buying while others run for the hills)!

Now, I’m not saying it’s time to catch falling knives (there are so many out there). Unprofitable growth could still sink further and hurt your results. Instead, I’d urge investors to consider profitable companies that stand tall on their own, irrespective of exogenous events.

Consider Loblaw (TSX:L) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), two companies that can continue moving higher using their own power, with or without help from external sources.

Loblaw

Loblaw is a simple grocer that touched all-time highs of around $120 per share during some of the worst inflation we’ve witnessed in ages. Indeed, it wasn’t a good look, as the firm received negative press from various outlets for profiting from the inflation surge. Though supply-chain woes and higher input costs may partially be to blame for higher prices at the grocery store, I do think Loblaw’s outperformance has more to do with the simple ability to jack up prices and blame external factors.

The company is well-run and seems to be making the most of a tough situation. Loblaw also committed to freezing prices of No Name branded products until the end of January 2023. Such a move seems generous, but it’s also a strategic move that will likely cause store traffic to surge through the roof.

Canadians are cutting costs and buying No Name-branded products is a smart way to reduce expenses. The stock trades at 18.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) after correcting around 11%. With a 1.46% dividend yield, I think L stock is a bargain right now ahead of a rough 2023 that may not be so difficult for Loblaw.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is an exceptionally well-run convenience retailer that’s also hitting new highs amid an inflationary year. Undoubtedly, the company is head and shoulders above the competition. With low-cost private labels and a growing line-up of must-have merchandise, it’s not surprising to see Couche-Tard buck the trend in its latest quarters, with strong results.

The longer-term picture seems less clear, as more EVs hit the roads. Charging stations could replace gas pumps. Though Couche-Tard derives a big chunk of profits from fuel sales, it’s not exactly its highest-margin item. If anything, the EV shift could help Couche-Tard draw more consumers to its stores to buy goods and food.

Indeed, this convenience store will continue to be compelling in the future, regardless of how our cars are powered. With a strong balance sheet, look for Couche-Tard to finally swing at some deals in 2023. This, alongside robust earnings growth, should help propel shares to new highs in the new year. At 17.1 times trailing P/E, Couche-Tard is a bargain hiding in plain sight!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides corporate earnings, TSX investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest U.S. jobs report today.

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Cargojet Stock Jumped 13%: Is it a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet had a 13% boost in share price this week, with the company reporting a major profit, up from a…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Air Canada a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Let’s find out whether Air Canada stock is worth buying after its improved financial performance in the third quarter.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Puja Tayal

This year, investors were largely focused on buying dividend stocks due to interest rate hikes. November is a ripe time…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

4 Undervalued TSX Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four TSX stocks offer incredible value today and are perfect long-term holds for investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

A Recession Silver Lining: 2 Stocks That Could Post Supernormal Returns From Here

| Puja Tayal

A recession is when value investors go stock hunting, as fundamental stocks are cheap. These stocks have potential for supernormal…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is the best play during a downturn and even a recession, as consumers still flock to it.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Tony Dong

These four tried-and-true investment strategies can help you turn $100,000 into $1 million over time.

Read more »