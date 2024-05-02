Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Reasons to Keep WELL Health Stock on Your Watch List

2 Reasons to Keep WELL Health Stock on Your Watch List

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock now trades at a fraction of its pandemic-heights, yet the company has remained steady and strong.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

If there is one pandemic stock that investors continue to see suffer in their portfolio, the top of that list should include WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). The healthcare tech stock looked so promising when the pandemic hit. Here was a way for patients to receive care from their homes, remaining safe while the COVID-19 pandemic raged.

However, after restrictions eased, WELL stock’s share price plummeted. The question, though, was whether this was from anything wrong the stock had done. In short, no.

Even so, investors are quite wary of getting back into WELL stock. If this is you, I recommend considering at least adding it to your watchlist. Here’s why.

Still strong

Despite the drop in share price, WELL Health stock continues to offer a strong financial position. The company has been actively expanding its presence in the healthcare market through strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions have not only expanded its customer base but also diversified its revenue streams. Investors may see potential in the company’s ability to continue making smart acquisitions and integrating them effectively into its operations.

More recently, it’s now focusing on organic growth. But overall, the acquisitions have done well and put WELL Health stock in a strong financial position. For that, we can see how the company has performed time and again in the last few quarters.

The second-quarter results last year brought in quarterly revenue of $170.9 million as well as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $27.8 million. This is an important factor when determining the stock’s core profitability. In fact, the company upgraded its guidance for 2023, expecting to achieve revenue between $740 and $760 million.

By the third quarter, the company climbed higher, with revenue of $204.5 million and adjusted EBITDA at $28.2 million. It upgraded guidance again to $755 to $765 million, hitting above $900 million by 2024. The fourth quarter saw it beat that guidance, achieving $776 million in annual revenue and $231.2 million in quarterly revenue. Further, adjusted EBITDA was $30.8 million.

Long-term growth

Yet even as the company sees record growth, reports momentum, and surges past estimates, investors seem uninterested. Perhaps they fear the company has lower long-term potential, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In fact, healthcare is a fundamental sector of the economy, and demographic trends, such as an aging population and increasing healthcare expenditures, bode well for companies operating in this space. Investors looking for long-term growth opportunities may find WELL Health stock’s focus on digital healthcare appealing.

What’s more, WELL Health stock is known for its innovative use of technology in healthcare delivery. Its digital platform offers a range of services, including virtual consultations, electronic medical records management, and patient engagement tools. Investors may view the company’s technological capabilities as a competitive advantage in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Despite the recent decline in stock price, WELL Health stock operates in the rapidly growing telehealth and digital healthcare sector. The demand for telemedicine services has surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this trend is likely to continue as more people seek convenient and accessible healthcare solutions. So, with shares down to a fraction of all-time highs, it’s one I would certainly consider adding to any watchlist.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Going on With Canadian Pot Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian cannabis stocks exposed to the U.S. saw a boost in share price this week from rumours that rescheduling of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: A Heavy-Hitter That Just Jumped 4%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) rose after seeing stronger results that put the acquisition tech stock back on the top…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why I believe Air Canada stock is a great long-term buy on the dip right…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Aritzia Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some top reasons that make Aritzia stock even more attractive after its fourth-quarter earnings event.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

If you got some cash to invest in May, there are some decent buys on the market pullback. Here are…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX growth stocks could help you earn some eye-popping returns in the next decade.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Topicus Stock is Down 10% as Earnings Fall Short of Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) is down 10% from 52-week highs, and earnings didn't help. But now could be a perfect time…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Start Investing Now: When Can You Bid Goodbye to Your 9-to-5 Job?

| Kay Ng

The earlier you start investing, the sooner you can build a dividend portfolio to make you substantial income.

Read more »