Home » Investing » Proceed With Caution When Considering These 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Proceed With Caution When Considering These 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Ultra-popular stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) are sometimes very risky.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

If you invest in stocks, there’s a good chance you have a preference for popular names over obscure ones. It’s human nature to buy what’s popular. If a stock is popular, it gets more publicity, more research coverage, and more ratings than an unpopular stock does. As a result, you’re a lot more likely to hear about it.

However, to make money in the stock market, you need to buy low and sell high. Viewed in this light, popular stocks can be problematic. If everybody and their dog is already invested in a stock, then how is the stock supposed to rise higher?

Ultimately, both popular and unpopular stocks can do well. A stock is never so popular that the entire planet’s disposable income is invested in it, so there’s always potential for gains. However, such stocks do tend to be more expensive than their overlooked peers.

In this article, I will explore three popular stocks that, while not necessarily bad buys, merit more caution than their cheaper peers.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian tech stock that has fallen 80% in price, yet is still arguably expensive. At today’s prices, the stock trades at 8.2 times sales and five times book value (book value means assets minus liabilities). These valuation multiples are higher than average, suggesting an expensive stock.

Back in 2020 and 2021, SHOP was even more expensive than it is now. In those days, the stock would often trade at 50 or 60 times sales! During the worst months of the pandemic, Shopify was growing sales at 90% year over year, as the pandemic forced retail businesses to shut down, driving customers to online stores. Today, Shopify no longer has that tailwind behind it, and it is growing slower as a result.

Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is another stock that falls into the “expensive” category. At today’s prices, it trades at 61 times earnings, 9.4 times sales, and 18 times book value, which is far more expensive than Shopify. On the plus side, Tesla still has strong growth: in its most recent quarter, Tesla’s sales grew at 55% year over year.

Tesla stock is risky both due to its valuation and because it is involved in a lot of controversies. Its chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk recently bought Twitter and is now acting as that company’s CEO. Some think that Elon Musk will not have the time to give Tesla enough attention when he is also fully dedicated to running Twitter. Additionally, Tesla has faced some legal issues over the years, stemming from safety concerns, over-promising about the self-driving (FSD) feature, and other things. For this reason, its stock could be considered riskier than average.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a stock that has done extremely well over the decades. Since the year 2001, it has risen over 10,000%! This company has made a lot of people wealthy, but it isn’t without its risks.

Even though Amazon is a relatively mature company, it is not consistently profitable. Amazon had positive net income in its most recent quarter (though significantly declined), while its free cash flow was negative. Some think that free cash flow is a better “profit” metric than net income, because it better reflects day-to-day cash revenue and costs. Given Amazon’s negative cash flows, investors would be advised to proceed with caution.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Best Tech Stocks in Canada to Buy in November 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce have the ability to generate outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

How Safe Are Dividends in a Declining Market?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividends aren’t always safe in a declining market, although investors can limit their stock holdings in 2022 and beyond to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

Top high-yield TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Market Rebounds

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two resilient dividend-paying small-cap stocks with visible growth drivers are excellent buys before the market rebounds.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Investing

Stash These 2 Stocks in Your TFSA While They’re Still a Deal

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and Park Lawn (TSX:PLC) are two mid-cap gems I'd buy for my long-term TFSA fund.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Create $3,000 in Passive Income per Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the stock market may be down, you can still look forward to ultra-high dividends from these three dividend stocks.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Top TSX Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nutrien Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

There’s more to the NTR stock (TSX:NTR) decline than an earnings miss and earnings guidance revision. Watch goodwill!

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) Stock Soared 40% in October: Time to Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Following an acquisition in a hot oil basin, TVE stock seems ready to soar higher.

Read more »