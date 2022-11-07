Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in November 2022

3 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in November 2022

Investors can buy three Canadian AI stocks at a discount in November 2022 before their comebacks when the rate hike cycle ends.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

The performance of the TSX’s technology sector in 2022 is forgettable when compared to the annualized price returns of 80.3% and 18.3% in 2020 and 2021. As of this writing, the tech sector’s year-to-date loss stands at 41.12%, the second biggest loss after healthcare (-50.94%).

However, if the Fed’s rate hike cycles end next year, the comeback of growth stocks is a strong possibility. If you intend to take an early position before this happens, I recommend picking artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the e-commerce giants.

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A), Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) are the top Canadian AI stocks you can still buy at a discount this November.

Build-and-buy profitable growth strategy

CGI was established in 1976 and is currently operating in more than 40 countries. The $25.6 billion information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm prides itself on being insights-driven and outcome-based. It helps clients accelerate returns on their IT and business investments.

In Q3 fiscal 2022 (quarter ended June 30, 2022), revenue and net earnings grew 7.8% and 7.6% year-over-year to $3.25 billion and $364.3 million, respectively. George D. Schindler, CGI’s President and CEO, said the company continues to deliver on its build-and-buy profitable growth strategy, as evidenced by double digit increases year-over-year in revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Performance-wise, this tech stock has returned 311.18% over the past decade and has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.17%. It currently trades at $106.99 per share (-4.35% year-to-date).

Supply chain management solutions

Kinaxis’ extensible, cloud-based platform delivers industry-proven applications for the digital supply chain. This $3.96 billion cloud-based subscription software company enjoys strong momentum in 2022. In the three months ending September 30, 2022, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue grew 21% to US$54 million versus Q3 2021.

The quarter’s highlight was the 714% year-over-year increase in profit to US$1.62 million. John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis, said business momentum continues to prove consistent, which includes winning over 35% new customers from a year ago.

Sicard adds that the company’s fully digitized supply chain management solutions position Kinaxis as a leader in global transformation. The current share price of $142.18 (-19.82% year-to-date) is a good entry point.

AI-powered learning suite

Docebo is best known for its AI-powered learning suite. Its CEO and founder, Claudio Erba, said “As organizations prioritize learning and training in this economic environment, Docebo is ideally positioned to help consolidate their tech stack.” He adds that the long-term secular growth drivers of the $1.16 billion company are intact.

In Q2 2022, subscription and total revenue increased 35% and 36.3% year-over-year to US$31.9 million and US$34.9 million, respectively. Docebo also reported a net income of US$2.1 million compared to the US$7.2 million net loss in Q2 2021. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) during the quarter is positive at $0.9 million.

Market analysts recommend a buy rating for DCBO. Their 12-month average price target is $72.83, or a 106% upside from its current share price of $35.39.

Multi-baggers

CGI, Kinaxis, and Docebo are potential multi-baggers in a data-driven world. Also, companies providing AI products and services are excellent long-term holdings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV, Docebo Inc., and KINAXIS INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for stocks that can grow your money 10-fold? Here is a long-term growth stock that is currently…

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Tech Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Well Health Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has been hit hard recently, but this is no reflection on its business, which continues to soar.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are still trading under $20 and have the potential to deliver multi-fold returns for investors with patience.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Nvidia or AMD Stock?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock looks cheaper, even undervalued, and is handling the chip market fallout better. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

3 Best Tech Stocks in Canada to Buy in November 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce have the ability to generate outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 4 Strong TSX Stocks to Buy This Week

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This week, I highly recommend buying these four TSX stocks with steady, if not solid, year-to-date performances.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten down TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Magnet Forensics are top bets for long-term investors when the market…

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) are misunderstood growth stocks that could soar in 2023.

Read more »