Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy This Week

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy This Week

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one TSX stock I’d buy this week. There are others, too.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

2022 is a very interesting time to be buying stocks. Stock prices are down, yet earnings in some sectors (like energy) are up. Big tech stocks, in general, are holding broad market performance back this year. Many of the big U.S. tech companies posted large declines in revenue and earnings last quarter. Some Canadian tech companies did, too.

Not all tech stocks are doing poorly, and not all energy stocks are doing well, but the general theme is that the strength is in energy this year. This could be a good time to buy tech stocks in anticipation of a future recovery.

In this article, I will explore three Canadian stocks that I’d buy this week in anticipation of a future economic recovery.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a TSX technology stock that has rewarded its investors handsomely over the years. The stock has risen over 10,000% since it went public in 2006. It’s one of the few tech stocks out there that’s still delivering solid growth.

In its most recent quarter, CSU delivered 33% growth in revenue and 28% growth in net income. For tech companies in general this year, these kinds of results are practically unheard of. The vast majority of big U.S. tech companies, and most Canadian tech companies, delivered negative earnings growth last quarter. Constellation’s emphasis on enterprise software with solid niche use-cases is paying off in a big way.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another popular Canadian stock that has been beating the market ever since it went public. ATD stock is up about 1,000% over the last decade, which is a much better return than the TSX.

ATD has a number of characteristics that make it a desirable stock this year.

First, it benefits from inflation rather than being harmed by it. A big part of its business is selling fuel outside its convenience stores. The more gasoline prices rise, the more fuel revenue ATD brings in.

Second, it has a solid approach to growth. ATD is always investing in its business and buying new assets, but it doesn’t take on extreme amounts of debt to do it, so it tends to grow without making its balance sheet ugly.

Third and finally, it has solid brand recognition. Circle K stores are recognizable all across Canada. It’s very good at getting people into the door with its $0.99 soda deal. Overall, ATD is a strong, stable Canadian business that isn’t going anywhere and will probably thrive if oil prices stay high.

CN Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian stock that I’ve owned in the past. I’m considering buying it again.

It’s a company defined by a high economic moat, which is a major advantage over its competitors. CNR is the only North American railroad that touches three coasts, which gives it a big advantage in certain shipping routes. For example, if you wanted to ship something from B.C. to the southern U.S., CN would be the obvious railroad to go with.

Thanks to its big advantage in long-distance shipping, CNR has managed to build a $250-billion-a-year book of business. A great transportation company that will thrive as long as the economy does well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 15,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can easily earn $1,000 in monthly passive income from a high-quality TSX dividend stock.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio today? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for high-quality stocks to help you retire early? There are plenty of discounted options that trade at huge discounts…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With These Unstoppable Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to beat the TSX Index? These top TSX dividend stocks have handily beaten the index and should…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Better Buy: Telus vs. BCE Stock

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE (TSX:BCE) stock seem too cheap to ignore for dividend hunters going into a rough economic downturn.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With Decades of Passive-Income Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to buy dividend stocks, make sure they'll continue to pay out by investing in these two companies.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

Why is Everyone Talking About Lightspeed Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock dropped 17% in the last week after strong earnings, but some company news has investors talking.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Down 50% in 2022, Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is down 50% in 2022 and has underperformed the index by a wide margin. Let's see if it…

Read more »