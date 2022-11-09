Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks to Buy With Just $500

2 Growth Stocks to Buy With Just $500

For a few hundred dollars, investors can buy two growth stocks with clear paths to business growth and profitability.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

The 2022 TSX30 is an interesting mix of growth stocks. If you break down the representation, it’s clear that nearly 50%, or 14 of the 30 best-performing stocks, are from the red-hot energy sector. Surprisingly, no energy stock had made it to the list since the TMX Group launched the flagship program for growth stocks in 2019.

Based on data provided by the TSX/TSXV Market Intelligence Group, Perseus Mining (rank 30) and Aura Minerals (number one) had three-year performances (dividend-adjusted share prices) of 168% and 683%, respectively. Assuming you invested $500 in Perseus three years ago, your money would be worth $840.

If you only have $500 to invest today, you can purchase two growth stocks from the winners’ list.

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) and Trisura Group Ltd. (TSX:TSU), ranked 5th and 10th this year, are exciting choices. The former has gained 786.6% in 3 years, while the latter gifted investors with a 464% return during the same period. A repeat is possible, given their bright business outlooks.    

World-class lithium projects

Lithium Americas, a $4.8 billion development-stage lithium miner, is advancing world-class lithium projects to production. At present, management’s primary focus is to advance two projects in Argentina (Cauchari-Olaroz and Pastos Grandes) and one in the U.S. (Thacker Pass).

On November 3, 2022, the company announced the separation of its North American and Argentine business units. Based on published reports, the split or formation of two independent public companies could happen next year. Post-spinoff, a new Lithium stock could begin trading in late 2023.

Jonathan Evans, CEO of Lithium Americas, believes the separation will unlock the full potential of the significant asset base. It should also deliver maximum value to shareholders and other stakeholders.

Thacker Pass in Nevada is one of the largest lithium developments in North America and central to the supply chain in the United States. The near-term producing portfolio of high-quality projects in Argentina has significant growth potential.

Lithium Americas trades at $35.65 per share (-3.18% year to date) and carries a buy rating from market analysts. Their 12-month average price target is $51.20, or a 43.6% return potential.

Strong business momentum

Trisura Group is a back-to-back TSX 30 winner following its third-place ranking in 2021. The $2 billion specialty insurance company began operations in 2017. It engages in surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses. and serves clients in Canada, the U.S. and other international markets.

In the first three quarters of 2022, revenue (gross premiums) and net income increased 64% and 24.4% year over year to $1.76 billion and $65 million, respectively. The $23.7 million net income in Q3 2022 was a new quarterly record. As expected, President and CEO, David Clare, said Trisura extended its track record of strong performance.

Looking forward, management said it has momentum in the years to come after recently acquiring a new surety business. It also raised $144 million in new equity capital that supports growth across Trisura’s platform. Market analysts forecast the current share price of $44.16 to appreciate 30.2% to $57.71 in one year.

Clear paths to growth

Not all growth stocks are a dying breed in 2022. Despite the challenging environment, Lithium Americas and Trisura Group Ltd. have clear paths to business growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends TRISURA GROUP LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now with Less Than $100

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Capital of less than $100 is enough to buy one of these three promising growth stocks that don't belong to…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious ahead of the important U.S. inflation numbers scheduled to be released Thursday.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Lithium stocks like Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Stock Looks Like a Bad Investment Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gold will likely remain out of favour for some time.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why I’m More Excited Than Ever About B2Gold Stock in November 2022

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates potentially peaking and gold prices remaining ultra-cheap, a top stock like B2Gold looks like an ideal investment.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing corporate earnings season is likely to keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Best TSX Stocks of 2022: Are They Still Buys Today?

| Adam Othman

Most of the top performers in 2022 have come from the energy sector, but there are a few from other…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top TSX Mining Stocks to Buy in November 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The resurgence of the materials sector to start November 2022 signals a buying opportunity for three top TSX mining stocks.

Read more »