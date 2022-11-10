Home » Investing » How to Generate $200 in Passive Income Each Month

How to Generate $200 in Passive Income Each Month

Here’s how easily you can generate $200 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

Having a reliable source of monthly passive income always helps — especially in uncertain economic times, when inflationary pressures increase the burden on families. As high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, and growing geopolitical tensions have increased the possibility of a looming recession this year, the stock market has seen turmoil. As a result, the TSX Composite Index has shed nearly 9% of its value in 2022 so far.

Nonetheless, the Canadian stock market is always filled with opportunities for investors looking to earn monthly passive income.

In this article, I’ll highlight one of the top Canadian dividend stocks that you can buy right now to easily earn $200 in monthly passive income.

One dividend stock to generate monthly passive income in Canada

While it might not be very difficult to earn monthly passive income from stocks, you still need to be careful in picking dividend stocks to invest in for the long term. This is because the financial growth track record and the fundamental strength of the stock you choose will determine the sustainability of the passive income you earn. Speaking of Canadian monthly dividend stocks with a strong fundamental outlook, TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) could be worth considering right now.

If you don’t know it already, it’s one of the largest publicly listed renewable power firms in Canada, with a market cap of $3.8 billion at the moment. In 2022 so far, its share prices have dived by 25% to $14.10 per share due partly to the broader market selloff, making it look undervalued. At the current market price, this dividend stock offers an amazing yield of 6.7% and distributes its dividend payouts on a monthly basis.

What makes it a reliable stock to buy now?

In the last few years, TransAlta Renewables has focused on significantly expanding its renewable energy asset base. Currently, its main assets include 26 wind, 13 hydroelectric, two solar, and eight natural gas power-generation facilities. In addition, the company also owns a battery storage project.

With the help of consistently rising demand for renewable power generation, TransAlta’s total revenue rose by 81% In five years between 2016 and 2021. During this period, its dividend per share also grew positively by about 7%.

TransAlta Renewables’s business primarily relies on a contracted power-generation portfolio. And its weighted average contract life is currently close to 11 years, which should underpin its financial growth in the medium term. As the demand for clean energy sources is expected to skyrocket in the next decade, with more countries committing to move away from traditional energy sources, you could expect TransAlta’s financial growth trends to improve significantly in the long run. And these factors should help its stock soar.

Bottom line

If you want to generate $200 in passive income from TransAlta’s monthly dividends, you’ll need to buy 2,554 shares of its stock at the current market price with an investment of about $36,012. While this example gives you a good idea of how easy it is to generate monthly passive income in Canada, you should always consider diversifying your stock portfolio instead of pouring tonnes of money into a single stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $3,250 in Passive Income? Invest $50K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a worry-free passive income of $3,250 with this high yield Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: It’d Be Silly Not to Buy These Dividend Stocks in November 2022

| Kay Ng

It's time to take partial positions in solid dividend stocks such as BNS and Fortis for high yields and earn…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable Canadian Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this best Canadian dividend stock to generate passive income now and hold it forever.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA Tax Break That Could Save You More Than $2,200 In 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

You can use savings from the BPA tax break to buy blue-chip dividend stocks like TD Bank. Here's how.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $500 a Month in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

The increase in the TFSA contribution limit will allow you to earn $500/month in dividend income next year. Let's see…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Investors Should Consider Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock's incredibly high yield can provide investors with portfolio protection during turbulent times.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Enjoy +7% More Passive Income Every Year: Here’s How

| Kay Ng

It's time to bring your income to the next level by turbocharging it with solid dividend stocks like TELUS and…

Read more »