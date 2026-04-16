Tecsys stock is down but delivering record EBITDA, 23% ARR growth, and a growing AI platform. Here is why this TSX dividend stock is worth buying and holding forever.

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock Down 55% to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

The company has no debt, $36.2 million in cash, and just launched TecsysIQ, an AI intelligence layer that management believes will accelerate bookings across the entire platform.

New logo bookings from the past 12 months are up over 150% compared to the year prior, with pipeline growth of 30% heading into Q4, pointing to durable demand ahead.

Tecsys posted its highest adjusted EBITDA quarter ever in Q3 fiscal 2026, up 43% year over year, with SaaS revenue growing 17% and Elite SaaS ARR accelerating to 23% growth on a constant currency basis.

Here is the short version. Tecsys (TSX:TCS) is a profitable, debt-free Canadian software company with record earnings, accelerating growth, a dividend, and an ongoing share buyback program.

Down almost 55% from all-time highs, the Canadian tech stock is valued at a market cap of $432 million. I think the gap between business performance and stock price is the kind of setup long-term investors should pay attention to. Let’s see why.

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The bull case for this TSX tech stock

Tecsys makes supply chain management software and has carved out a strong niche in two sticky verticals: health care and distribution.

Hospitals, pharmacy networks, and health systems are dealing with complex drug traceability rules under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, tighter enforcement of the 340B Program, and rising cost pressure across the board. These organizations need a software partner with deep domain expertise, such as Tecsys.

In Q3 fiscal 2026, the company signed Memorial Sloan Kettering, one of the most prestigious cancer centres in the world, and UT Southwestern, a leading academic medical centre in the U.S. These are the kind of “reference customers” that open doors to other large health systems.

In fiscal Q3, Tecsys reported SaaS (software-as-a-service) revenue of $20.1 million, an increase of 17% year over year.

The Elite SaaS annual recurring revenue, the company’s core product and the best indicator of long-term business health, grew 23% on a constant-currency basis. That accelerated from 21% in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) hit $5 million in the quarter, up 43% year over year. On a trailing 12-month basis through Q3, adjusted EBITDA was up 49%.

New logo bookings over the past 12 months are up more than 150% compared to the prior-year period. The pipeline entering Q4 is up 30% from the same time last year.

The SaaS RPO (remaining performance obligations) balance is $248.9 million, up 24% on a constant-currency basis.

The company carries zero debt and had $36.2 million in cash at the end of Q3. It paid a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share and bought back $3.7 million of stock during the quarter under its normal-course issuer bid.

AI is a tailwind, not a threat

Many investors are nervous about enterprise software companies facing AI disruption. Tecsys CEO Peter Brereton pushed back on that framing directly on the earnings call.

“For us, AI is a tailwind. It’s definitely not a headwind,” he said.

The company launched TecsysIQ commercially in Q3. This is an AI intelligence layer that pulls in data from both internal systems and external health care databases, including drug shortage data from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and device identifiers from the FDA.

It surfaces actionable insights for supply chain teams rather than leaving them to sift through dashboards manually.

Brereton’s view is that AI strengthens the case for a platform like Tecsys. AI without high-quality underlying data is useless. Tecsys provides that data, and the more powerful AI becomes, the more valuable a trusted enterprise data platform gets.

The Foolish takeaway

Analysts tracking the small-cap dividend stock forecast revenue to increase from $176.5 million in fiscal 2025 (ended in April) to $369 million in fiscal 2030. In this period, free cash flow is projected to expand from $11.2 million to $45 million.

If the tech stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it could double within the next three years. Given consensus price targets, TCS stock trades at a 26% discount to current levels.