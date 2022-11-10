Home » Investing » Is Cineplex Stock a Buy Now?

Is Cineplex Stock a Buy Now?

Some stocks have recovered from their pandemic-era lows while others haven’t. Should investors consider Cineplex stock a buy now?

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

Few stocks on the market have suffered during the pandemic as much as Cineplex (TSX:CGX). In the time since the pandemic started, Canada’s largest entertainment company has seen its stock price drop nearly 70%. With markets fully reopening and some positive results coming in, it begs the question, is Cineplex Stock a buy now?

Results are in for the latest quarter

Cineplex reported results for the third quarter this week. In that quarter, which included the period up to September 30, Cineplex earned $30.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

By way of comparison, in the same period last year, Cineplex posted a loss of $33.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

People returning to entertainment venues outside of the house was one of the major drivers of those improved results. The popular movie house saw a massive improvement in theatre attendance. In the most recent quarter, Cineplex welcomed 11 million patrons into its theatre, reflecting a solid 34% increase over the prior year.

Outside of its core movie-and-popcorn business, Cineplex saw gains across its other areas. Digital place-based media posted revenue of $10.1 million, reflecting a 36.5% improvement. Cineplex’s amusement and leisure business also saw a 30% increase in revenue, coming in at $69.6 million for the quarter.

Prospective investors are sitting up and taking note of the improvements. In fact, Cineplex’s box office revenue hit 70% of its pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

But is that enough to make Cineplex stock a buy now, or should prospective investors hold off and look elsewhere?

Understanding Cineplex, and its long-term struggle

Cineplex is best known for its iconic movie-and-popcorn business. In short, Cineplex charges admission to patrons to see a show and then sells concessions to them. The exclusive nature of that simple business model has remained mostly unchanged for a century.

That big-screen exclusivity is finally waning. The availability of streaming providers and increasingly exclusive content they provide is impacting Cineplex’s bottom line. While streaming services existed before the pandemic, the number of streamers and the value they provide has only increased since then.

Keep in mind that when theatres closed due to COVID, content was released directly to streaming. This new digital channel bypasses the exclusivity of Cineplex entirely.

Prospective investors may find this concerning because admission and concession sales represent the bulk of Cineplex’s revenue stream. Cineplex has attempted to diversify in recent years, but little progress has been made.

And that’s not the only concern.

Cineplex’s movie theatre business is very much reliant on the quality of content coming out of Hollywood. As a result, Cineplex realizes a bump in revenue when huge blockbusters come out. When the content isn’t up to what customers want, or theatres are closed such as they were during the pandemic, Cineplex faces lower revenues.

Is Cineplex Stock a Buy Now?

To be clear, the movie-and-popcorn business isn’t disappearing, but rather evolving. Moviegoers will still demand big-screen exclusive releases, and Cineplex will continue to see improvements over its pandemic-era results.

Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of risk surrounding Cineplex. A complete turnaround, including its once-lucrative dividend could still be years out from materializing, if ever.

In other words, unless you have a very long-term horizon and an appetite for substantial risk, in my opinion, there are far better options to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is one of the best energy stocks on the TSX for long-term passive income.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Investing

Top Retail Stocks That Could Surprise Investors

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) are two retail plays you shouldn't count out yet.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

The CRA Just Increased Tax Breaks – Here’s How to Invest for More Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Savings from tax breaks can be leveraged to buy blue-chip TSX stocks such as the National Bank of Canada in…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect buys if you want companies that not only do well now, but offer a…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

2,975 Shares of This Company Could Pay You $599 Per Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a dividend stock with an extremely high yield.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Ride Out a Storm

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) are juicy commodity plays with huge dividend yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $3,250 in Passive Income? Invest $50K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a worry-free passive income of $3,250 with this high yield Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $200 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can generate $200 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »