Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 10

TSX investors may want to keep a close eye on important U.S. inflation data and new updates about midterm election results today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks turned negative on Wednesday after consistently rising in the previous three sessions, as indecisive U.S. midterm election results seemingly hurt investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 316 points, or 1.6%, for the day to settle at 19,344, posting its biggest single-day losses in four weeks.

While all key market sectors ended the session in the red, mining and energy were among the worst-performing sectors on the TSX due mainly to sharp declines in crude oil and precious metals prices. In addition, shares of Canadian healthcare, industrial, and financial companies led the market selloff.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS) dived by 13.4% to $4.26 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the session. These big losses in CTS stock came after the software firm released its third-quarter financial report. Converge Technology registered a 64.2% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its September quarter revenue. Its adjusted earnings grew positively by 233% from a year ago due to robust demand for its products and services. While Converge missed analysts’ revenue estimates by a narrow margin, its earnings exceeded their expectations. On a year-to-date basis, its share prices have now seen a 60.8% value erosion.

Nuvei, Vermilion Energy, Pan American Silver, and Peyto Exploration & Development were also among the biggest losers for the day, as they fell by more than 8% each.

On the positive side, EQB (TSX:EQB) popped by 12.2% to $50.88 per share after announcing its quarterly results and a 7% sequential increase in quarterly dividends. In the September quarter, EQB’s total revenue rose 26.3% from a year ago to $190.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings stood at $2.35 per share with the help of funding diversification and growth in its conventional lending asset mix. The financial services company’s latest quarterly earnings reflected a 43% YoY drop but exceeded Bay Street’s expectation of $2.11 per share. With this, EQB stock now trades with 26.2% year-to-date losses.

Home Capital Group and IAMGOLD were also among the top-performing TSX stocks, as they inched up by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, and Canopy Growth were the most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 9.

TSX today

Oil and metals prices were going sideways early Thursday morning, which could lead to a flat open for the commodity-heavy TSX index today. Despite a flat open, I expect stocks in Canada to remain highly volatile, as investors closely watch the important monthly inflation numbers, new updates about midterm election results, and weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. this morning.

On the corporate events front, TSX Composite components Stantec, Dye & Durham, Definity Financial, Saputo, Dundee Precious Metals, Altus Group, Filo Mining, goeasy, CI Financial, Brookfield Asset Management, InterRent REIT, CAE Inc, and Canadian Tire are expected to release their latest quarterly earnings reports on November 10.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ALTUS GROUP and Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, CI FINANCIAL CORP., EQUITABLE GROUP INC, Enbridge, and VERMILION ENERGY INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why the TSX Skyrocketed Nearly 700 Points Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason that sparked a massive rally in the TSX index today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have soared in the last few years and have since fallen to serious lows, and for…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Bargain Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Are you sitting on extra cash? Buy and hold these TSX stocks to profit from their recovery.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

Is Maxar Stock a Buy Today While Its Down 35% Since April?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Demand for satellite Earth intelligence is rising. Does it make sense to buy Maxar stock after its recent correction?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Do These 3 Growth Stocks Still Offer Long-Term Potential?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some growth stocks that still offer long-term potential? Here are some discounted options you may be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

Are you planning to buy stocks on the dip? Double down on this TSX stock now for outsized returns.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

Why is Everyone Talking About Lightspeed Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock dropped 17% in the last week after strong earnings, but some company news has investors talking.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Down 50% in 2022, Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry stock is down 50% in 2022 and has underperformed the index by a wide margin. Let's see if it…

Read more »