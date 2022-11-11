Home » Investing » Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,017 Shares of This TSX Stock

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,017 Shares of This TSX Stock

This TSX stock is the perfect choice for investors who need cash coming in every single month for life.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

So, you need some cash. Don’t we all? But you’ve decided to at least put that cash to work by seeking out passive income through investments. It’s a great idea, though right now, it may not feel like one.

TSX is down but not out

The TSX today continues to trade down 8% year to date. It may not seem like it, but that alone is an improvement. In the last month alone shares have climbed back up by 7% as of writing. So, we could indeed see a recovery coming soon.

But even if it doesn’t, look at the bigger picture here. The TSX may be down in 2022, but in the last decade, it has climbed 60%. In the last two decades, it’s climbed by 205%. The market moves upwards, no matter what goes on. It just takes some time.

With that in mind, now is an excellent time to lock in high dividends and at a great rate for future growth.

Seek out essentials

The key to investing during a downturn is finding companies that will remain essential, no matter what is going on. And one of those essential things we always need is food. Even if we cut back on groceries, we still need groceries. You can’t just simply cancel eating like you would a streaming service.

Therefore, food companies are a great place to look for strong investments. But if you’re looking for monthly passive income, that list does indeed get a bit shorter — especially if you want passive income that’s going to last decades.

That is why I’ve done the heavy lifting and identified the best of the bunch as Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN).

Great value; Great dividend

This monthly TSX stock is a great choice right now in practically every respect. The company continues to perform well, acquiring more grocery chains across the United States. Its occupancy remains stable at 93% as well. And finally, shares are actually up by 11.5% year to date.

Though it still offers value! Shares of Slate stock trade at just 5.63 times earnings as of writing. And even with shares up, you can lock in a substantial 7.63% dividend yield as well. Then you’ll want to zoom out to again look at that bigger picture.

The TSX stock has done well over the years and is currently up by 82% in the last five years alone. That offers a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. During that time, the dividend has grown by a steady 1.95% CAGR as well. All this speaks to a stable stock with stable payments.

Bottom line

If you want to make $100 per month, that would take $1,200 in passive income each year. To reach that, you would need about 1,017 shares as of writing. That’s a total investment of about $15,255 at this moment. And you can then look forward to that steady income coming in long after any recession fears are behind you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have made some long-term investors rich.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks that could help you grow your TFSA wealth in the long…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks With Massive Long-Term Potential

| Kay Ng

Here are some awesome buy-and-hold dividend stocks that you can accumulate in your TFSA today and going into 2023!

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

| Puja Tayal

The bear market has created an opportunity to make short-term gains and lock in high dividends by buying this TSX…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $3,250 in Passive Income? Invest $50K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Earn a worry-free passive income of $3,250 with this high yield Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $200 in Passive Income Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how easily you can generate $200 in monthly passive income by investing in this Canadian dividend stock.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis is a Buy, Even When the Market Dips

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy when the market dips? Here’s why Fortis can add stability to any well-diversified…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: It’d Be Silly Not to Buy These Dividend Stocks in November 2022

| Kay Ng

It's time to take partial positions in solid dividend stocks such as BNS and Fortis for high yields and earn…

Read more »