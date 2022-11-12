Home » Investing » The 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Do you have extra cash? Consider investing $1,000 in these TSX stocks for stellar returns.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks might not attract you, given the rising interest rates and fear of an economic slowdown. However, given the significant correction in top TSX stocks, now is an opportune time to invest your surplus cash into equities for stellar returns in the long term. So, if you have $1,000 and don’t require it for emergencies, consider buying these three stocks now. 

Nuvei

At current levels, Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is an attractive bet in the technology space. The shares of this payment tech company have dropped over 70% in one year, providing a solid buying opportunity. While its growth slowed in the third quarter, management remains upbeat and reiterated its medium-term guidance for volumes and revenues (+30% growth per annum in the medium term), which should spur the recovery in its stock. 

The addition of alternative payment methods to its platform, product innovation, and geographic expansion will drive its financials. Further, acquisitions, customer wins, growing wallet share with existing customers, and expansion into the high-growth verticals bode well for growth. Thanks to the pullback, Nuvei is trading at a forward enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 4.3, which is at an all-time low, providing an opportunity for buying. 

Aritzia 

Though Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock has bounced back steeply from its lows, it remains a solid long-term pick to outperform the broader markets. Aritzia stock has been consistently growing revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate, which supports the upside in its stock. For example, Aritzia’s top line has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19% since 2018. Moreover, its adjusted net income had a CAGR of 24% during the same period. Due to this solid performance, Aritzia stock has increased at a CAGR of over 37% in the last five years. 

Looking ahead, the strong demand for its offerings, momentum in its omnichannel business, and product expansion augur well for growth. Further, the opening of new boutiques and expansion in the U.S. market will support its top line. Overall, higher sales, improved price/mix of products, and cost control will drive its profitability and stock price. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities  

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is a low-volatility and safe stock. Despite its low-risk profile, Algonquin Power has consistently delivered healthy returns on the back of its growing earnings. Its regulated utility assets remain immune to market swings and generate predictable cash that drives its growth and payouts. Moreover, the increase in its renewable power-generation capabilities bodes well for future growth. 

Algonquin Power’s earnings have increased at a CAGR of 11% in the last five years. Moreover, the company has paid and increased its dividend for 12 years (at a CAGR of 10%). 

Algonquin Power’s growing rate base (expected to increase at a mid-teens rate through 2026) will drive its earnings. Management expects its earnings to grow at a CAGR of 7-9% through 2026, which will support its future dividend payments. The addition of Algonquin Power stock will add stability to your portfolio. Moreover, investors can earn a solid dividend yield of 6.2% by investing in its stock at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC and Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Dividend Stocks Could Double Your Money in Less Than 3 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

If you’re looking to double your money but also to make a little income, Peyto and Aecon stock are two…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings 

| Puja Tayal

You can retire with $1 million if you are disciplined and consistent. Here are three ways to grow your $100,000…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Smart Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some outsized passive monthly income? Here are five dividend stocks that could give you a reliable…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 4% Yield) to Buy in December

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can purchase beaten-down, dividend-paying stocks on the TSX such as Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

Start investing with whatever money you have. Buy these under-$20 stocks with potential to grow with time.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Increased its Yield From 2% to 47% in the Last 18 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why goeasy is among the most compelling dividend stocks trading on the TSX right now, making it a top…

Read more »

Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Buy No Matter Where the Market Goes

| Adam Othman

No matter how ugly things get in the market, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments to buy and…

Read more »

Investing

Top Stocks to Buy Before the Holiday Shopping Frenzy

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) are two intriguing retailers that may not have as tough a holiday season as…

Read more »