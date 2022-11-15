Home » Investing » Which Brookfield Utility Stock Is a Better Buy Today?

Which Brookfield Utility Stock Is a Better Buy Today?

Both Brookfield utilities have beat the market in the long run. However, BIP has better price momentum. And BEP is a better value right now.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management is an excellent manager of alternative assets. In fact, it first managed/operated its own assets. It was so good at it that eventually it got paid to manage assets for others. Often, it earns performance fees for achieving pre-determined returns on the funds.

It also made public listings of some of its operating businesses that are cash cows and pay decent cash distributions. Today, our focus is on utilities Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which BAM continues to own large stakes in.

While BAM, BIP, and BEP aim to earn returns of 12-15% on their investments, the latter two provide more stable returns for long-term investors because of their higher yields. At writing, BAM, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Brookfield Renewable yield 1.2%, 3.8%, and 4.2%, respectively.

One key advantage of these utilities is that they enjoy the operational expertise of BAM. So, they have maintained strong balance sheets and an ongoing capital-recycling program to drive long-term returns.

The utilities just reported their third-quarter results this month. Is one a better buy than the other? Let’s explore.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Year to date, Brookfield Infrastructure reported funds from operations (FFO) that are 23% higher to US$1.5 billion, resulting in an increase of 12% in its FFO per unit to US$1.99. So, its FFO payout ratio in the period was about 54%.

This year, it secured the sale of four assets that would raise proceeds of approximately US$2.4 billion. It accomplished admirable returns on these investments. For example, it sold U.S. containment terminals for 3.2 times the original invested capital or a 19% rate of return (ROR). It’s also booking gains on a Brazilian electricity transmission business for 2.4 times the original invested capital, or a 22% ROR. In local currency, the return would be 35% instead.

This year, BIP is deploying investments of roughly US$2.8 billion across five new investments. The investment-grade utility has ample liquidity of US$3 billion at the corporate level. Since 90% of its long-term debt is fixed rate, rising interest rates would have little impact on its borrowing costs.

Brookfield Renewable

Year to date, BEP reported FFO growth of 8% to US$780 million, resulting in an increase of 8% on a per-unit basis to US$1.21. Consequently, its FFO payout ratio in the period was about 79%.

The world is decarbonizing and transitioning to clean energy. BEP is a fitting long-term investment in this growing industry. It’s a “clean energy supermajor” with a global scale across 20 countries. It has more than 120,000 megawatts of operating and development capacity across multiple technologies in hydro, wind, solar, distributed generation, and storage. So, we’re talking about decades of a mega growth trend.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Since the utilities are in different areas — infrastructure and renewables, they provide portfolio diversification. It makes sense to consider a position in both if they fit your investment objectives.

Between the two, analysts believe BEP is more undervalued with a 24% discount versus BIP’s discount of 13%.

Just note that BIP has had more persistent price growth momentum in the last decade, which means investors may need extra patience to be in BEP. Here’s a chart illustrating the 10-year growth of an initial $10,000 investment in terms of price and total return.

BIP.UN Chart

BIP.UN and BEP.UN data by YCharts

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Adam Othman

Consider adding Enbridge stock to your portfolio, as it still trades below its all-time highs to capture its high-yielding dividend…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Trading at significant discounts from all-time highs, these 2 dividend stocks can be the perfect passive income assets for your…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Vermilion Energy Stock After Its Solid Q3 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite last week's massive drop, VET stock is sitting on 80% gains for the year.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With its strong utilities business and its key position in the liquified petroleum gas export market, AltaGas is a top…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Stocks that Doubled This Year: Can You Still Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is there still steam left in TSX energy stocks?

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

3 Oil Stocks to Buy for Sustainable Investing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three oil stocks with record profits in 2022 committed to advancing responsible oil sands development in Canada.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Why I Own Enbridge Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some investments are just too hard to ignore, and that’s why I own Enbridge stock and you should, too.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Why This Energy Giant Looks Like a Major Bargain

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After a disappointing earnings report, Algonquin Power is trading at a seriously opportunistic discount.

Read more »