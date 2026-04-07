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A Dividend Stock Worth Adding to Your Portfolio This Month

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stands out as a great dividend pick this April.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • With oil shock volatility and lingering doubts about how fast AI profits will show up, shifting some money toward dividend payers can help you get paid while you wait instead of relying on a quick tech rebound.
  • TC Energy is pitched as a steadier hard-asset play, with predictable cash flows, a ~4% dividend, and potential upside from rising energy demand and new infrastructure projects.

With some investors anticipating the end of the war in Iran, broad markets might start to settle down again after a first quarter that’s seen no shortage of volatility. Undoubtedly, beyond the Iran war and the oil shock (can you believe that oil prices are now closer to US$115 per barrel?), the AI narrative is continuing to unfold in the background.

With the Magnificent Seven trade at a standstill after plunging in recent quarters, I’m sure many are wondering if it’s time to move on from big tech and to perhaps allocate a bit more of those investment dollars towards hard assets, commodity producers, and less-hyped businesses that have more in the way of cash flow predictability.

While I’m still a fan of the mega-cap tech titans that seem to be going all-in on the AI boom, I do acknowledge that the path forward might not be as expected. Sure, a V-shaped bounce right back to all-time highs seen several months ago would be nice, and it’s certainly realistic, especially if the big firms deliver on the AI monetization promise.

canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

The unease over the war in Iran and question marks surrounding AI and tech make dividend payers compelling

That said, investors are losing patience, and I don’t think they’ll be in a hurry to get back in the hyperscaler waters if the profits from AI aren’t flowing in quickly and at a magnitude that’s heftier than expected.

Either way, if you’re one of many investors who doesn’t have much to show for their investment in much-hyped AI stocks, perhaps it’s time to think about shifting gears to dividends, rather than doubling down on every dip that may or may not be met with solid rewards in a year or two from now. Certainly, the tech sector could stay stuck for a few more months or the rest of the year. Who knows?

Maybe the AI-driven fatigue in tech might last more than a year?

I don’t know about you, but I want to get paid a cash dividend for my patience, especially as momentum and hype take a backseat to profitability, value, and predictable cash flow streams in an era where big tech seems to want to normalize big spending budgets on next-generation tech.

Perhaps a barbell approach would work in this climate as you buy the dip in fallen tech plays while they’re out of favour while you also go for the dividend payers that are cheap and working out well in this environment.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) shares have a modest 4% dividend yield and go for just over 25 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Not bad for a steady, predictable cash cow of a company that’s been feeling the wind at its back in recent years. The stock is up over 84% in two years. And I have a feeling the rally isn’t over with quite yet, especially as the firm looks to collect on big projects it invested in previously.

Combined with the AI-driven demand for energy (and, with that, energy transportation services) and the potential for U.S. energy infrastructure projects, I couldn’t be more bullish on the firm, even though the stock isn’t as yield-heavy or as cheap as it once was. Sometimes, you’ve got to be willing to pay for strength, given the improved fundamentals.

So, if you’re looking for cash flow-generative hard assets, the pipelines are compelling right here, at least in my view, even if it means paying a fair price (rather than a heavily discounted one) for shares.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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