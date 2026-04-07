Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Many Capital Power Shares Would it Take to Earn $1,000 in Annual Dividends?

How Many Capital Power Shares Would it Take to Earn $1,000 in Annual Dividends?

Capital Power stock is heading into a period of strong growth, backed by strong industry fundamentals and a growing market presence.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • • Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) is a natural gas-focused utility that has grown capacity by 4x since 2009 and benefits from surging power demand and higher contract pricing.
  • • The company delivered strong 2025 results with 18% EBITDA growth to $1.58 billion, supported by major contract wins that boosted facility earnings by 85-140%.
  • • Trading at 20x forward earnings with a 4.13% dividend yield, CPX requires an investment of approximately $24,200 to generate $1,000 in annual dividend income.

Supplementing your income with dividends is a smart way to earn greater wealth over time. It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme, it’s one that requires patience and discipline. In the long run, the passage of time and the compounding of returns will likely allow you to accumulate more wealth than you can imagine.

In this article, I’ll take a look at Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX) stock, a growth-oriented power producer that has been providing shareholders with strong total returns over the last 10 years – in the form of both dividends and capital appreciation.

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy

Source: Getty Images

Capital Power – A brief history

For starters, let’s look back for a brief review of Capital Power. This background can help build the case for Capital Power shares.

The company was created in July 2009 to separate Epcor Utilities Inc.’s generation business into a new, publicly-traded independent power producer. Since then, the company has consistently followed a business model that focuses on generating stable and growing cash flows from a contracted and merchant power generation portfolio.

Today, Capital Power is focused on natural gas-fired generation, which involves burning methane to create electricity. This is the cheapest and quickest form of energy, with a booming demand profile. With a 90% natural gas weighting, the company has positioned itself to benefit from this surge in power demand.

Since 2009, the company has grown capacity by more than four times. This means that the power producer has greater scale and diversity to lead it into the next few years.

CPX stock on the TSX

At this time, Capital Power stock is yielding a generous 4.1%. This dividend is supported by strong cash flows, a strong balance sheet, and a growing business. And Capital Power has a variety of opportunities to continue to grow.

For example, power prices and spreads are increasing rapidly. As such, there’s a vast opportunity for re-contracting at much better terms. This is resulting in contracts with higher pricing and longer duration. As an illustration of the kind of value that this has to the company, I’d like to single out two recent re-contracting results.

The first is the Midland Cogeneration Venture in Michigan. Last year, the company signed new contracts for this facility which resulted in an 85% lift in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Similarly, the company entered into a new contract for its Arlington Valley facility, at 140% above the existing contract.

Over and above this, the power producers will continue to benefit from the unprecedented rise in energy demand that’s expected in the coming years. In 2025, its adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $1.6 billion and its adjusted funds flow from operations increased 29% to $1.1 billion. This is evidence that the company’s current strategy and macro backdrop is working in its favour.

How much to invest in CPX stock for $1,000 in annual dividends

So, in order to receive $1,000 in annual dividends from CPX stock, we must buy 362 shares. To be exact, this would give you $1,001.57 in dividend income. Considering that CPX’s stock price is currently trading at $66.87, this requires an investment of approximately $24,200.

The bottom line

As one of the lesser-known utility stocks, Capital Power has clear advantages. It’s rapidly growing, consistent results will continue to support a growing dividend and share price. Currently CPX’s stock price is trading at a mere 20 times next year’s expected earnings. With a dividend yield of 4.1%, this is a utility stock to consider for your dividend income needs.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Stock Worth Adding to Your Portfolio This Month

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stands out as a great dividend pick this April.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

A Year After the Rate Pivot – Here Are 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Still Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with lower rates, these two Canadian energy stocks look like strong buys.

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Sense to Hold When Markets Get Bumpy

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying stocks are supported by businesses with strong fundamentals and defensive business models.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Ready to Bring the Heat in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Even before oil prices began surging, this Canadian energy stock was a top pick for dividend investors in 2026.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canada Is an Oil Exporter: Are You Investing Like One?

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) might be overbought in an oversold market, but there is a case for buying.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Energy Stocks

How Much Passive Income Can You Generate From $50,000 in Canadian Natural Resources?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) might be the perfect target for income investors as shares look to come in.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock Set for Major Growth in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor is a straightforward 2026 energy play because efficiency gains and disciplined spending can translate into strong cash returns.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This small-cap Canadian oil producer looks set up for 2026 growth after beating production guidance and improving its balance sheet.

Read more »