Home » Investing » Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income in 2023 to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

Retirees: How to Earn Tax-Free Income in 2023 to Supplement Your OAS and CPP Payouts

Supplement your CPP and OAS payout by creating a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks trading on the TSX in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

The government of Canada has a couple of pension plans for retirees that help residents lead a comfortable life during retirement. These pension plans include the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS ). Both plans provide retirees with a monthly payout.

How much do the CPP and OAS pension plans pay?

The CPP aims to replace a portion of your income in retirement, and the amount you are eligible to receive each month depends on your average earnings during employment, the contributions towards the pension plan, as well as the age you choose to start the payment.

In 2022, the maximum monthly payout for those starting pensions at the age of 65 is $1,253.59, and the average monthly CPP payout is much lower at $727.61.

OAS is Canada’s largest pension program. Funded by the tax revenue earned in Canada, the OAS is also a monthly payment available to those over the age of 65. The maximum OAS payout for Canadians between the ages of 64 and 74 is $685.5, while those over the age of 75 will receive up to $754.50.

If we combine the maximum CPP and OAS payments, you will receive up to $1,939 each month, or around $23,300 annually, which is not quite enough to lead a comfortable retired life. It makes little sense to just depend on your CPP and OAS during retirement. Instead, you need to create multiple passive-income streams to support your pension payments.

One cost-effective way to build a predictable stream of passive income is by investing in quality dividend-paying stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN), Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Further, if these investments are held in the TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, any returns in the form of dividends and capital gains are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Use the TFSA to create a stream of tax-free income

Each of the three stocks has outpaced the broader markets in the last 10 years. Since November 2012, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure, Canadian Natural Resources, and Royal Bank of Canada have returned 521%, 343%, and 254%, respectively, after adjusting for dividends.

Despite these outsized gains, the three stocks offer investors an average forward dividend yield of 4%. Given the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room for 2023 will increase to $88,000, this amount equally distributed in the three TSX stocks will bring in $3,520 in annual dividends.

Additionally, these companies have consistently increased payouts at a consistent pace in the last 10 years. If dividends increase at an annual rate of 7% in the upcoming decade, your annual payout will almost double to $7,000 in the next 10 years, increasing your effective yield to 8%.

Dividend payments are not guaranteed and can be revoked or suspended at any time, especially if the economy enters a recession. But BIP, RY, and CNQ are three stocks that have maintained payouts across market cycles due to strong cash flows and a healthy balance sheet.

Canadians should identify similar companies with tasty dividend yields and a history of expanding cash flows to create a portfolio of quality dividend stocks trading on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and CDN NATURAL RES. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Get Passive Income of $300/Month With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to earn recurring passive income? Consider investing in this TSX stock, and you could get passive income…

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Real Estate Stocks Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This is the best time to invest in passive income opportunities in Canadian real estate stocks like CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN)

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

CRA: 2 CPP Changes Canadian Investors Need to Know for 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the CPP tax credit to buy blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management in…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with reliable dividends look attractive in the current environment.

Read more »

some canadian stocks rose
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 and Get $500/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to invest in stocks to get passive income? For that, you need smart diversification. Here’s how to…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

| Andrew Button

High-dividend stocks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) may treat you well in retirement.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want $100/Month in Easy Passive Income? Buy 470 Shares of This Canadian Stock

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some easy passive income? Pembina Pipeline could be a great defensive Canadian dividend stock to buy…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Buy These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians battling a choppy market should look to snatch up ultra-high-yield dividend stocks like Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO) today.

Read more »