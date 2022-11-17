Home » Investing » Is Nuvei Stock a Buy Right Now?

Is Nuvei Stock a Buy Right Now?

Nuvei stock has dropped 56% this year, notably underperforming peers.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

This has not been a year for tech stocks. They fell to multi-year lows amid record-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Canada’s fast-growing fintech company Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) has been one of them. After skyrocketing last year, it plummeted this year like a rock and has lost 56% this year. NVEI stock somewhat recovered in the last few weeks after milder-than-expected inflation data.

What’s next for NVEI stock after a steep fall?

After such a steep fall, value-conscious investors might find it attractive. But is it really? Considering the enduring challenging macro landscape, is this fintech name worth the risk? And especially when it is trading 78 times earnings!

Let’s see.

The scale is certainly an advantage for Nuvei as it caters to more than 200 global markets and supports almost 600 payment methods. E-commerce has been its key vertical, but it also operates for cryptocurrency platforms and regulated sports betting companies. So, as the volume goes up, revenues for Nuvei increase. Volume represents the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants.

Nuvei Q3 2022 earnings

For the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Nuvei reported total revenues of US$197 million, an increase of 7% from last year. This was the slowest revenue growth for Nuvei in the last 12 quarters. Its net income for the quarter also dropped by 53% year over year. Its net margin also came down significantly during the quarter.

However, the management has kept its long-term guidance intact with annual 30% revenue growth and +50% adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin for the long term. Those are still some superior growth numbers. NVEI stock will likely create notable shareholder value if the guidance is achieved.

But before that, the short term could still be taxing for NVEI. The stock could fall back to $35-odd levels, as the macro picture continues to remain challenging. Although inflation growth slowed last month, it is still way higher than the Fed’s target range.

Interest rate hikes could continue to weigh on growth stocks

As a result, we might keep seeing interest rate hikes, probably in 2023 as well. We saw this year how the rate-hike woes were unwelcomed by growth stocks. So, the rally we saw during mid-November might soon fade.

As earlier stated, NVEI stock is currently trading 78 times its earnings and looks way overvalued. Broad market weakness disproportionately weighs on such stocks. That’s why we saw NVEI stock tumbling 56% when TSX tech stocks fell 30% this year.

The Foolish takeaway

That does not make Nuvei stock a bad bet. Rate-hike pressures have notably weighed on markets this year. But Nuvei is an attractive stock for the long term if bought at a better valuation.

Its geographically diversified presence and established footprint in the niche verticals like sports betting stand tall among peer payment-processing companies. Its long-term guidance when the broader economic growth looks uncertain, speaks about its business strength. So, a review after the Fed’s next meeting or buying NVEI in multiple tranches could be a prudent move.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As a clear leader in the digitization race, Blackberry stock is one of two top Canadian tech stocks to buy…

Read more »

Dad and son having fun outdoor. Healthy living concept
Tech Stocks

Why I Own WELL Health Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Does WELL health stock (TSX:WELL) have record results and strong performance? Absolutely. But that's not why I'm buying more.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health technologies stock has dipped 41% this year despite soaring revenue, making it one of the top growth stocks…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

Here Are the TSX’s Worst-Performing Stocks – Are They Deals or Duds Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are some of the worst performers in 2022, but does that mean they should be ignored?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $30

| Sneha Nahata

A long position in these under $30 stocks could help you generate solid wealth in the long term.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

Canadians: 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for foreign companies to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

2 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for Explosive Recovery Potential

| Adam Othman

After a harsh fall, e-commerce stocks might be up for a strong recovery, and buying at the currently discounted price…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Amazon and Shopify are market leaders in their categories, and both are driving overall growth in the online retail market.

Read more »