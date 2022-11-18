Home » Investing » Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

Do you plan to create wealth? Try these TSX stocks with multiple growth catalysts..

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks are one of the best investments to create wealth in the long term. Buying and holding top-class stocks can help you retire rich thanks to their superior growth. However, when creating a winning portfolio for the long run, investors should focus on companies that have been consistently delivering profitable growth. Moreover, these companies should have ample growth catalysts.

Against this background, here are my three top picks that could help you retire rich. 

goeasy

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) are an excellent choice for investors seeking to invest in companies with high growth and strong profitability. It’s worth highlighting that goeasy’s revenues have had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of mid-teens rate in the past decade. Sales leverage, solid credit quality, and operating efficiency have driven its earnings at a breakneck pace (its adjusted net income increased at a CAGR of 33.6%) during the same period. 

While goeasy has a solid history of profitable growth, the momentum in its business has sustained in 2022, despite macro concerns. For instance, its top line has increased by 26% in the nine months of this year. Its earnings marked growth of 11% during the same period. Importantly, the company continues to benefit from higher loan originations, and most of its loan originations are of high quality, reducing credit risk. 

Its stock has corrected significantly amid fears of an economic slowdown. However, there’s nothing wrong with the company’s fundamentals, and its stock will bounce back swiftly, as the macroeconomic worries ease.

Its wide product base, loan growth, stable credit performance, and operating leverage will drive its sales and earnings and, in turn, its stock price. Furthermore, goeasy is a top dividend stock and could continue enhancing its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

Cargojet

Air cargo services provider Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is a profitable company fit to outperform the broader markets and deliver attractive capital gains. In the nine months of 2022, Cargojet’s revenues have increased by 36.6%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) jumped 56.7% during the same period. 

Cargojet’s leadership position in the time-sensitive air cargo services in the domestic market, benefits from strategic partnerships, and next-day delivery capabilities to most Canadian households provide a solid foundation for growth. Further, its fuel-efficient fleet, ability to retain high-value customers, contractual arrangements with minimum revenue guarantee, and provisions to pass on costs augur well for growth. 

The company is poised to benefit from higher penetration of e-commerce. Moreover, international expansion opportunities should accelerate its growth. It is also reducing debt and optimizing costs, which will drive its stock price.

Aritzia 

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a top consumer discretionary stock and a reliable company to add to your portfolio. The company has been growing pretty well, despite macro concerns. Its revenues have a CAGR of 19%, while its earnings have grown at a CAGR of 24% since 2018. Year to date, its net revenues have increased by 56.3%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS increased by 39% during the same period. 

Thanks to its solid growth, Aritzia stock has recovered well and is poised to deliver strong returns on the back of a consistent increase in sales and profitability. 

Aritzia expects its top line to increase at a CAGR of 15-17% through 2027, reflecting boutique and product expansion, e-commerce growth, and brand awareness. Leverage from high sales and cost-saving will support its earnings and stock price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC and CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

These 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks are Near Their 52-Week Lows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer yields far higher than we've seen in recent years, giving you practically double the dividend income.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is it Time to Buy E-Commerce Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you curious about e-commerce stocks? Find out if I think it’s time to buy them!

Read more »

worry concern
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Shopify vs. Constellation Software Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stocks are looking incredibly cheap amid the 2022 bear market.

Read more »

thinking
Investing

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or Enbridge Stock for Dividends?

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

How to: Defensive Stock Investing for Today’s Market

| Kay Ng

Don't like butterflies in your stomach? Then pick up some defensive dividend stocks on dips at good valuations.

Read more »

a person searches for information on the internet
Stocks for Beginners

5 Things to Know About Nutrien Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NTR stock?

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Investing

This 100-Year-Old Growth Stock Is Still Misunderstood!

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) stock could be ready to grow, as the Canadian economy falls into recession.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are so many growth stocks that investors wish they'd bought back when they were down. Now, they're definitely down,…

Read more »