Home » Investing » 3 Bank Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

3 Bank Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

These stocks appear attractive today and deserve to be on your radar.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian bank stocks are down significantly in 2022. Investors who missed the big rally off the crash in 2020 are wondering if the banks are now undervalued and which ones are good to buy for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on passive income or total returns.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades for close to $69 per share at the time of writing compared to a 2022 high around $95. The stock is down 24% on the year and trades at just above 8.2 times trailing 12-month earnings.

This is the kind of multiple you would expect to see from BNS stock during a financial crisis. It’s true that a recession is likely on the way in 2023 or 2024, and Bank of Nova Scotia’s large international operations located in Latin America could take a meaningful hit like the group did during the pandemic. However, the pullback in the share price appears overdone.

Bank of Nova Scotia generated solid results in the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2022, and the international division actually performed very well, supported by solid gains in net interest margins triggered by rising interest rates. That trend should continue, and BNS’s earnings could surprise to the upside in the coming quarters.

The board increased the dividend by 11% late in 2021 year and by another 3% in 2022. The current dividend provides a yield of 6%.

CIBC

CIBC (TSX:CM) trades for $64.50 at the time of writing compared to more than $83.50 at the 2022 peak. The share price is down more than 13% this year. Investors who buy the stock at the current multiple of 9.2 times trailing 12-month earnings can get a 5% dividend yield.

Investors are concerned the large exposure to the Canadian housing market could put CIBC at risk of big losses in the next few years, as mortgage rates soar and over-leveraged property owners are potentially forced to default. If house prices fall below the value of the mortgages, CIBC and its peers could be in for a rough ride.

CIBC took steps in recent years to diversify the revenue stream through acquisitions in the United States. The American business, which is focused more on commercial banking and wealth management, provides a good hedge against potential trouble in the Canadian housing market.

In its investor presentation this summer, CIBC projected solid revenue and earnings growth, even with the anticipated economic headwinds.

TD

TD (TSX:TD) trades for $88 at the time of writing compared to $109 at the peak in February. The share price is down about 11% year to date, and TD trades at a multiple of about 11 times trailing 12-month earnings.

The stock has held up better than some of its peers, but it still looks undervalued. TD built up a large cash hoard during the pandemic and is using the funds to make two acquisitions in the United States to drive future growth. The purchase of First Horizon for US$13.4 billion will make TD a top-six bank in the American market. TD is also buying Cowen, an investment bank, for US$1.3 billion.

TD raised the dividend by 13% for fiscal 2022. Another big increase should be on the way for next year. Investors can currently get a 4% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top bank stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC, and TD all pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP portfolio, these stocks appear attractive today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks

4 Things to Know About TD Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy TD stock?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks to Load Up on in a Recession

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian bank stocks investors may want to consider, particularly as we potentially head into a recession.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Time to Buy the Underdogs

| Joey Frenette

Consider buying National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stock and another banking underdog on the way down.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Should You Invest in Scotiabank Right Now?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great discounted stocks to buy right now, like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Here's why you…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

The CRA Just Increased Tax Breaks – Here’s How to Invest for More Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Savings from tax breaks can be leveraged to buy blue-chip TSX stocks such as the National Bank of Canada in…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Bank Stocks

2 Steady Blue-Chip Stocks to Earn Passive Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip banking stocks such as BMO and BNS are trading at attractive multiples and offer tasty dividends to investors.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank stocks look undervalued right now. Is TD Bank or BNS a better buy?

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA Tax Break That Could Save You More Than $2,200 In 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

You can use savings from the BPA tax break to buy blue-chip dividend stocks like TD Bank. Here's how.

Read more »