Home » Investing » TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $10K + $164/Month in Passive Income

TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $10K + $164/Month in Passive Income

If you can find the right monthly passive income stock, with shares down and an ultra-high yield, you could increase a $25,000 portfolio by a third!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the perfect place for investors. It gives you the opportunity to make returns that are tax-free. That includes on dividends, up to a point, allowing you to maximize your contribution each and every year.

In fact, you can start maximizing those contributions right now. Arguably, this could be the best time! The TSX remains down from 2022 levels, providing a deal on some of the best companies out there for long-term holds.

And if you have extra contribution room, you could invest $25,000. If you do, this is what I would do with that investment.

Invest in a passive income provider

If you’re looking to invest in a TFSA and maximize your contribution each year, then a passive income stock is a great choice. And right now, an even better choice could be a monthly passive income stock. if you choose the right one, of course.

Choosing a monthly passive income stock gives you more than just cash payments each month. Yes, that’s absolutely a big part of it. However, those monthly payments allow you to jump on more shares should they suddenly drop. You don’t have to wait for quarterly payments, but when that alert says shares are down 5%, you can scoop up more right away!

Buy with a long-term goal

The other point of buying the right passive income stock is of course to always have a long-term growth mindset. You want a company that’s going to be around over the years. Not something that’s going to pay you cash each month and then suddenly disappear.

So you definitely want to find investments in passive income stocks that remain essential. They could be in the food, healthcare, infrastructure, or utilities sector, for example. Companies that aren’t going anywhere no matter what happens. But my favourite of them all is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Why invest in NorthWest

NorthWest provides investors with top passive income each month. NWH.UN generates a dividend yield of 7.8% as of writing, and trades at just 8.75 times earnings. That’s a huge deal for a company that provides top passive income each month.

And of course, it’s in healthcare. The company continues to buy up properties in the healthcare sector, again and again, expanding at a rapid rate. It now boasts a 14.1-year average lease agreement. So again, you can scoop up this stock as a long-term hold because it’s simply not about to disappear.

Bottom line

If you were to invest $25,000 today in NorthWest stock, that would give you 2,463 shares. That would bring in annual passive income of about $1,970.50 as of writing. That’s $164.20 per month! Furthermore, it’s down 26% from 52-week highs! So when shares return to normal, that’s a further $10,516.46 to look forward to in returns!

Summing up, an investment in NorthWest could definitely turn a $25,000 portfolio into $37,486.96 in just a year’s time by investing today. That’s a lot to look forward to during a volatile new year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

As the market continues to face uncertainty, here's an ideal dividend stock to buy that can outperform during this bear…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Unstoppable TSX Dividend Stock to Own Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an amazing TSX dividend stock you can buy now and own forever to earn reliable passive income in Canada.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 in Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $1,000 in passive income annually with a $1,000 investment? Here’s how you can do that.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Mullen Stock Is a Strong Buy as Profit Surges 117%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The 117% profit surge of a top Canadian logistics provider amid strong market headwinds makes it a strong buy for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and excellent track record, these three dividend stocks could be a perfect…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Outstanding TSX Stocks That Just Went on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

Seek tax-free dividend income? Consider adding these top Canadian stocks to your TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

2 Builder Stocks Could Soar Higher Ahead of a Construction Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong earnings of two builders are compelling reasons to take positions in both stocks before the construction boom.

Read more »