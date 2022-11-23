Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Ultra-High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000

3 Ultra-High-Yielding TSX Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Are you looking for TSX dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three high-yielding picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

By investing in dividend stocks, investors could build up a solid source of passive income. Over time, those dividends could grow large enough to heavily supplement or even replace your primary source of income (e.g., the income you receive at work). By investing in dividend stocks with a higher yield, you could accelerate your dividend returns.

In this article, I’ll discuss three ultra-high-yielding dividend TSX stocks investors should buy with $1,000.

Invest in this top bank

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is the first stock that investors should consider buying today. This company is one of the Big Five — the group of banks which lead the Canadian banking industry. While many of its peers have focused heavily on its North American operations, Bank of Nova Scotia has decided to commit a lot of resources to its international expansion. That’s the first reason why I think this company stands out.

The second reason, and the focus of this article, is its strong dividend. This company has paid its shareholders a dividend in each of the past 189 years. Today, the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 5.87%. By investing $1,000 into this stock, investors could get $14.42 on a quarterly basis (or just under $58 a year). Obviously, you’d need a lot more invested to generate any sustainable source of passive income. However, this stock could help get you on the right track.

This massive company should be in your portfolio

Investors should also consider buying shares of Telus (TSX:T). This company operates the largest telecom network in Canada. It’s estimated that Telus’s coverage network accounts for 99% of the Canadian population. In addition to its telecom services, Telus has established itself as a leading player within the healthcare space. It offers a suite of personal and professional services, including MyCare. This is the company’s entry into the exciting telehealth industry.

Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Telus has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 17 years. More impressively, this company boasts an impressive forward dividend yield of 4.84%. A $1,000 investment in Telus stock would generate a quarterly dividend of $11.94. On an annual basis, that dividend would be nearly $48.

A solid utility stock

Finally, investors should consider investing in utility companies. These businesses are very good dividend stocks, because they tend to receive revenue on a recurring basis. That provides utility companies with a very stable source of revenue to work with, compared to companies that rely on large one-time payments. By leaning on that recurring source of revenue, utility companies have more freedom to increase and sustain dividends.

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a great dividend stock, which has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 14 years. As of this writing, Emera stock offers investors a forward dividend yield of 5.38%. A $1,000 investment would yield $13.11 on a quarterly basis, or $52.44 annually. If investors were to invest greater sums of money into this stock, then it’s easy to see how that could add up very quickly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bank of Nova Scotia $70.7614$1.03$14.42Quarterly
Telus$28.7734$0.3511$11.94Quarterly
Emera$51.3419$0.69$13.11Quarterly
Prices as of November 23, 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and EMERA INCORPORATED. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Soon? 3 TSX Stocks to Build a Reliable Reserve

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: The 1 TSX Dividend Stock I’d Go All-In on Today

| Aditya Raghunath

This TSX dividend stock has surged by 1,400% since its initial public offering in 2009. Here's why it remains a…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Get $421 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA limit is increasing by $6,500 in 2023.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Can Algonquin Sustain its Sky-High Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Algonquin Power is a beaten-down TSX stock that offers investors a tasty dividend yield. But is AQN stock a buy…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks So Stable That Retirees Can Feel Safe Buying

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for safe, reliable, passive income for retirement? These three high-quality dividend stocks are ideal for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a great time to find defensive dividend stocks like these to buy and hold long term and lock up…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Safer for Investing in a Recession

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks safer for investing in a recession? Here are two TSX stocks that offer growth…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models, impressive financial performances, and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks are an excellent addition…

Read more »