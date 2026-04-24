The 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Recommend to Almost Any Canadian Investor

These TSX stocks have raised dividends for years, supported by fundamentally strong businesses and resilient earnings.

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With solid fundamentals, sustainable payout ratios, and significant growth drivers, these Canadian stocks are positioned to continue delivering steady and growing dividends.

Investors seeking high-quality dividend stocks could consider the ones that offer a blend of safety and consistent growth. Such Canadian stocks are likely to sustain their dividend payment and growth streak, making them essential holdings for almost any portfolio.

Against this background, here are three dividend stocks I’d recommend to almost any Canadian investor. Notably, these TSX stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses, have resilient earnings, and can maintain their distributions across economic cycles.

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Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a top dividend stock I’d recommend to almost any Canadian investor. Canada’s largest bank is known for its solid dividend payments and growth. The financial services giant has paid dividends for decades. Moreover, it has increased its dividend by about 7% annually over the past decade.

Supporting its dividend is its highly diversified revenue base, growing fee-based income, solid asset quality, strong balance sheet, and focus on efficiency. Royal Bank benefits from strong, profitable growth in its wealth management business. Further, its expanding loan book, diversified deposit base, and cost efficiencies continue to drive its earnings and dividend payments.

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The bank also maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 40% to 50%, implying investors can expect steady dividend income in the years ahead.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer dividend stock that I’d recommend to any investor. The energy infrastructure company operates a highly diversified revenue base, contracted assets, and a growing utilities portfolio, enabling it to generate steady distributable cash flow (DCF) and support higher dividend payments in all market conditions.

Enbridge has been paying dividends for over seven decades. Moreover, it has increased its dividend consistently since 1995. It offers an attractive yield of 5.5%.

Its future payouts are likely to be driven by the sustained momentum in its businesses, including liquids pipelines, utilities, gas storage, and renewable power. Moreover, much of its earnings are secured through regulated assets and long-term contracts, ensuring stable cash flow across commodity and market cycles.

At the same time, high utilization of its liquids pipeline, growing utility base, and multi-billion-dollar secured capital projects will drive steady earnings, supporting dividend growth. Enbridge will also benefit from rising energy demand and opportunities in the energy transition.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is another solid dividend payer. It has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business, ability to grow earnings, and focus on rewarding shareholders.

Canadian National Railway operates as one of the largest rail networks in North America. It transports a wide range of critical goods, from natural resources to consumer products, making its services essential to the economy. Its extensive rail network and the essential nature of its business provide a durable competitive advantage and help generate steady growth across different economic cycles.

The sector has high barriers to entry, giving the company pricing power while maintaining healthy profit margins. This translates into reliable cash flow that supports consistent dividend payments.

Moreover, Canadian National continues to focus on operational efficiency and profitable growth, which will drive its dividend. With freight volumes expected to recover gradually and productivity improvements ongoing, Canadian National Railway is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend.