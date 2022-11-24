Home » Investing » 2 Trustworthy TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

2 Trustworthy TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Here’s why I wouldn’t hesitate to buy Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock and another trusted dividend stock right now.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Income reliability may be a key factor to consider when designing a retirement plan. Fixed-income securities like government bonds and corporate bonds exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer reliable interest during retirement. However, some exposure to stocks is always necessary to grow the nest egg. Trustworthy TSX dividend stocks may be reliable passive-income providers for your retirement portfolio. Two such names are up for discussion today.

Before we go on to discuss the two trustworthy TSX stocks you may buy without any hesitation today, it’s essential to discuss what trustworthiness and reliability should mean to any investor designing an asset allocation for a retirement portfolio.

Which TSX stocks should investors trust in a retirement portfolio?

A trustworthy friend is one you believe can be there for you when you need them. In an investment case, we know that stock prices are inherently volatile, they follow a random path. That said, stock valuations usually rise when businesses sustainably expand their operations, grow revenue, earn higher profits, and harvest increasing cash flows, which they reinvest for more growth or pay out to investors as regular dividends.

Some TSX stocks show low price volatility relative to the broader market (meaning they have low betas), but, nonetheless, stock prices rise and fall with changing market sentiments. Given volatile stock prices (and random capital gains and loss magnitudes), a stock’s dividend attributes build more trust between the company and its investors.

Companies with robust businesses, strong cash flow-generating power, and a long track record of paying growing dividends to investors (even through recessions), are more trustworthy than others in a retirement portfolio.

Two such trustworthy names include Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities is a $9.8 billion gas, electricity, and water utility business serving Canada and operates in Australia, the United States, and Mexico.  

CU stock has outperformed the entire TSX market with its 4.6% gain so far this year to shield investor portfolios during a tumultuous year — as it usually does. However, the company’s dividend history is more compelling and makes it a trustworthy core holding in a retirement portfolio.

The company pays a quarterly dividend that currently yields 4.9% per annum. It initiated regular dividends back in 1963 and has been growing its dividend for the past 50 years. The dividend has thus survived six Canadian recessions, and it will most likely survive another — given a sustainable 80% dividend-payout rate.

Canadian Utilities stock has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16. Quality and trustworthiness are expensive attributes that investors are willing to bid for when recession talks grow louder.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The second-biggest chartered bank in Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank is another trustworthy TSX stock to buy without any hesitation when building a retirement portfolio. Not only has the bank been expanding its global footprint and growing its asset base over the past decade, but TD Bank has also grown its quarterly dividend in 24 of the past 25 years and remains committed to supporting investor returns through growing dividends into the future.

It initiated dividends in 1857. TD stock’s dividend-growth streak was disturbed by a regulatory ban on dividend growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Canadian authorities moved to ensure economic safety during an unprecedented humanitarian crisis — and banks are a critical part of the national economic stability puzzle. Liquidity had to be preserved at all costs. The dividend is back on a growth path given a nearly 13% increase most recently, and the current payout yields 3.9% annually.

A strong balance sheet, an encouraging earnings outlook given that banks earn more interest income as benchmark interest rates rise, and accretive acquisitions make TD stock a promising investment in a core retirement portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

Gen Z Investors: How to Retire by 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors have had an exciting few years, but that's not necessarily a good thing. Time in the market…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

5 TSX Dividend Stocks at a Discount (With 5% Yields, Too)

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TSX dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) offer value and strong income right now.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

The Best Infrastructure Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great infrastructure stock can lead you to solid returns from this growing, essential opportunity. Also find the right…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Invest in TSX Mining Stocks Right Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A key TSX mining index has gained 16% so far this quarter. Newmont stock (TSX:NGT) could be a rewarding bet…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

Get More for Your Money: 3 High-Yielding Canadian Stocks on Deep Discount

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors hungry for more cash should snatch up discounted high-yield Canadian stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and others today.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Coronavirus

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Airlines are on the rebound. Does Air Canada stock deserve to be on your buy list?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Looking for Monthly Passive Income? These 2 REITs Are for You

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian REITs could help you earn a healthy passive income each month.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold forever? Here are two top picks!

Read more »